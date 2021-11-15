Life after the Army; Veteran Ihechiluru Ekeke personifies opportunity

Capt. Ihechiluru Ekeke, a veteran of the U.S. Army, stresses that the important things in life should never be taken for granted.

“When it comes to young people contemplating enlisting in the military I would just say that the thing that made me decide to make a career in the Army developed as I learned the value of serving in the military and importance of protecting freedom,” Ekeke said. “Coming from Nigeria we didn’t have that freedom so it was a big deal to me. A big deal to me to see how the U.S. military works hard 24 hours a day to protect the freedoms that this county has and that make this country such a great deal.

“So I would say to anyone that, if they have the opportunity of serving our country, it is one of the best experiences they can have, that opportunity to be part of something bigger than themselves.”

Ekeke emigrated from his homeland in Nigeria in 1995 at the age of 25.

“Still have relatives there,” Ekeke said. “I left everyone in Nigeria to come here. My wife and kids are in America with me but the rest of my siblings are still back in Nigeria.”

Military service, Ekeke said, was the furthest thing from his mind in the mid ’90s.

“The first two years in America I went from job to job and it was hard for me to get traction and get going,” Ekeke said.

A persistent recruiter changed that.

“He told me about the Army,” Ekeke said. “Which isn’t something I had been thinking about and I was skeptical at first being new to the country. But he called multiple times and finally I said, ‘Yeah, OK, I’ll go in and just sign up for a few years.’

“My thought process at that time was that when I got out maybe it would help me get my footing in America.”

Instead of the stop gap Ekeke initially envisioned, Army service quickly became love at first sight.

“Once I got into the military and was exposed to what it’s all about, that’s when I decided I was going to make it a career and serve the entire 20-plus years,” Ekeke said. “And it’s the best decision I ever made.”

After he retired from military service, Ekeke opened a Mr. Handyman franchise in Burleson. Ekeke added that his military career “absolutely” prepared him for the challenges of owning and operating a business.

“After I made the decision to make a career of the Army I went to officer candidate school and became an officer,” Ekeke said. “So I was in a lot of leadership roles running teams in country and out, in Iraq and overseas. I came out of the Army with the experience of running teams and having to make decisions.

“I knew I wanted to do business anyway once I retired from the Army, wanted to start my own business. And owning a Mr. Handyman just felt right for me because it would allow me to use the skills that I learned from the Army of running small teams and accomplishing tasks.”

Mr. Handyman, an international franchise business headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, provides remodeling services for homeowners and commercial businesses, according to the company’s website.

“We serve Burleson, Cleburne, Midlothian and those areas,” Ekeke said. “We do remodels and repairs both exterior and interior work.”

Thanks to his military service, Ekeke also earned an MBA from Texas Christian University.

“I hope they can win their last three games,” Ekeke said of TCU’s heretofore woeful football season. “I was glad to see they did so well last Saturday when they beat Baylor. I hope that’s a turning around point for us.”

Off the ground

Ekeke’s business launch in February 2020 met immediate challenges just as the entire world was being caught off guard.

“When we started we hadn’t heard much about COVID-19,” Ekeke said. “We had a ribbon cutting with the Burleson Area Chamber of Commerce but then COVID-19 hit and everything became pretty challenging. It was tough but, fortunately, we made it through okay and we came out stronger this year, definitely it’s been better than last year.”

Veterans, according to a Small Business Administration study, are 45 percent more likely than non-veterans to own a small business, a statistic that plays into Ekeke’s theme of opportunity.

“America is a country that welcomes people with open arms and gives opportunities to people much more so than anywhere else in the world,” Ekeke said. “That’s why I’m the kind of person who likes to encourage others to step out. Joining the Army, starting a business wasn’t easy, but I’m glad I did both.

“So, for anyone out there contemplating stepping out, taking a chance and doing something I say pursue your dreams. Put it in the hand of God to guide and lead you and you’ll be okay.”

Travail en equipe

Transition to civilian life is not as smooth for all veterans, Ekeke said, which is why he maintains a heart for service, team work and creating opportunities.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to give back, something I think my service in the military and as a business owner has played a role in,” Ekeke said. “We have a day of service where we, myself and my entire team, go out and do free work for vets in the local community.”

The 2020 version was small given that it was Ekeke’s first year in business, but this year’s event, which took place last month, was a bit bigger.

“We do it sometime between Sept. 11 and Veterans Day,” Ekeke said. “This year we did it on Oct. 23.

“One local veteran, we went out to his house and worked all day replacing the patio and fencing that had rotted away and other exterior and interior work.

“It’s something I take to heart being a vet myself and knowing what a lot of our vets go through so it’s very important to me to give back to our vet community.”

The day of service hope is for bigger and better, Ekeke added.

“Want to get to the point where we get more people, more hands onboard and accomplish more for these vets and help them out,” Ekeke said. “I reached out to my counterparts at the Mr. Handyman in Arlington and they said next time we do this they’re going to send some of their guys to be a part of it.

“So I’m really excited about the opportunities this brings and to see where it grows and goes in the future.”