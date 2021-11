The new Capital One Venture X credit card – a premium contender – is here. Check out what it has to offer and if this is a card for you to get. Capital One is out swinging with what some have termed a Chase Sapphire Reserve killer. I don’t know about that but it is always great to see a card issuer get in this premium space to see what they do to try and earn the fat annual fee and what they do to keep a customer loyal. So, let’s take a look at it to see if it is for you!

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 7 DAYS AGO