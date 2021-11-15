ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Icon: From India To UAE Royalty, He Guides Impact Investing

By Brendan Doherty
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZulfiquar Ghadiyali’s roots in investment and philanthropy are built on three generations of real estate, mining, and a familial ethos for civic and social impact. We caught up on his Middle East impact investment firm “One World Business Group,” and his unique role in steering impact and investments within the UAE...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

India's biggest-ever IPO Paytm slumps on market debut

Indian mobile payments giant Paytm lost a quarter of its value on its market debut Thursday, after raising $2.5 billion in the country's biggest ever IPO, as traders questioned whether the loss-making firm would ever turn a profit. Asia's third-largest economy has been in a grip of an initial public offering frenzy, with start-ups attracting billions of dollars in investment in a bright spot in the Covid-battered economy. But while Paytm has established a leading position in the fast-growing marketplace for mobile payments it has lost money in each of the past three years and its market debut showed the limits of investor appetite. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, once named as India's youngest billionaire, wiped away tears from his eyes when the national anthem was played at the opening ceremony before trading began on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UAE free trade talks with India and Indonesia going well, minister says

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Free trade talks between the United Arab Emirates and India and Indonesia, are making good progress, the Gulf state's trade minister said on Wednesday, a day after starting similar talks with Israel. The UAE said in September it would seek economic agreements with eight countries...
WORLD
yale.edu

Dispatches from India: Pandemic Impacts Women’s Health

Devina Buckshee is a first-year M.P.H. student at the Yale School of Public Health. She is also a health journalist who has been monitoring the COVID-19 crisis in India over the past year. What follows is the third and final instalment of Buckshee’s reports on the human toll of the coronavirus pandemic in India. She hopes that sharing firsthand accounts of the situation in India will encourage others to support relief efforts there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Real Estate#World Business Group#The Uae Royal Family#British#Indian
International Business Times

From Nigeria To India, Gen Z Taps Apps To Invest

There's a new generation of investors in town. They're young, they get their tips on YouTube, and they're armed with apps that make the stock markets more accessible than ever before. US investment app Robinhood has made a splash in the West with its mission to open the markets to...
TECHNOLOGY
Next City

Stephanie Gripne Is Spreading the Gospel of Impact Investing

Even at the age of 16, Stephanie Gripne regarded money as more than just a means to buy things, but also as an instrument for social good. Eschewing her father’s entreaties to follow him into business, Gripne instead amassed an eclectic educational background and can-do spirit and eventually went on to found Denver-based Impact Finance Center (IFC) in 2012.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Forbes

Forrester Expects Banks To Invest Aggressively, But Run Into Skills Shortages

In a new report, Forrester predicts that banks will invest aggressively in 2022 to make the most of the recovering market. It expects they will increase their spending on technology, talent, and fintech and pursue digital initiatives. Banks are going to run into a severe shortage of the digital skills...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Country
United Arab Emirates
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

Luxury Goods Sales Have Recovered To Pre-Pandemic Growth: Report

Luxury goods sales just went from dip to rip. After plunging due to the global health crisis, the personal luxury goods market returned to pre-pandemic growth in 2021, with sales estimated to top 283 billion euros ($325 billion) by year-end, according to a new report by Bain & Company. That would represent a slight increase from then-record sales of 281 billion euros ($318 billion) in 2019.
RETAIL
The Independent

‘Woeful’ checks by state-owned bank on Greensill loans ‘risked millions of taxpayers’ money’

‘Woefully inadequate’ checks by a state-owned bank on collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital have put up to £335m of taxpayers’ money at risk, a parliamentary report has found.The Commons Public Accounts Committee found that both the independent British Business Bank (BBB) and Kwasi Kwarteng’s Business Department (BEIS) – which owns 100 per cent of the institution – “struck the wrong balance between making decisions quickly and protecting taxpayer interests” when Greensill was cleared to offer government-backed loans during the coronavirus pandemic.Greensill was granted permission to provide CBILS and CLBILS loans, 80 per cent backed by government guarantee, to help companies...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Forbes

JD & NetEase Momentum Leads To Index Inclusion, Week In Review

China’s retail sales beat estimates for October, according to an official release Monday. Industrial production and fixed asset investment also came in slightly higher than anticipated for the month while property investment was weak as curbs on real estate lending continued to take effect in October. Asian equities had a...
RETAIL
The Independent

Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit

Ryanair has confirmed plans to remove itself from the London Stock Exchange due to high costs and the low number of trades being made.The airline said it will just be listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange, with the final day of trading set to be on December 17. It currently has dual-listed status.Ryanair said: “As indicated at our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to...
WORLD
Forbes

Recovering From A Hack? 16 Smart Steps Shared By Tech Industry Leaders

High-profile hacks hit the news regularly: Microsoft, Facebook and Colonial Pipeline were among the “giants” targeted in 2021. But small companies can’t rely on flying under the radar. No company is immune to cyberattacks; in fact, tech experts say it’s not a question of if your organization will be attacked, but when. Further, with the growth in remote work, the attack surface has widened, and hackers constantly evolve their methods. Inevitably, some attacks will succeed.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy