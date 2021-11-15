Rams will wear a new uniform combination vs. 49ers

The Rams unveiled their new “modern throwback” jerseys this offseason, an alternate uniform set to go with their royal jerseys and off-white Bone threads. They’ve worn them twice this season, each time with yellow pants.

However, when the Rams take the field against the 49ers on Monday night, they’ll wear their modern throwbacks with royal pants – the first time they’ve ever worn this combination. It won’t look terribly different from their Bone-and-royal set, but the white-and-yellow throwbacks are far better than the Bone jerseys, so it will definitely be an upgrade.

The Rams revealed their uniform choice in the team’s official app this weekend.

The 49ers will also be wearing a uniform combination that’s new for 2021. They’ll rock throwback red jerseys to celebrate their 75th season in the NFL, which they’ve worn twice so far this season.

It’ll make for an aesthetically pleasing matchup between the Rams and 49ers at Levi’s Stadium tonight.