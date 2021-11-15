ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Miss Time With Hip/Knee Injury

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will undergo an MRI on Monday and is expected to miss some time with a knee and hip injury he suffered against the Lions, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watt went down in the second half in Week 10, grabbing his knee in noticeable pain. After being helped off the field by trainers and briefly treated in the medical tent, Watt returned to the sideline but did not play another snap.

Rapoport says Watt's situation doesn't feel like a season-ending injury but the Steelers could place him on Injured Reserve while he recovers. Right now, he's considered week-to-week.

Watt was one of four injuries suffered in the game. The Steelers are waiting expectations for Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner. Joe Haden avoided serious damage in his foot injury but could still miss time.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers LB T.J. Watt to undergo MRI today

Steelers sack master T.J. Watt exited Sunday’s game in the third quarter after sustaining injuries to his hip and knee. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watt will undergo an MRI today but is expected to miss some time. “We’ll see if he has to miss multiple weeks or whether or...
NFL
The Spun

The MRI Results Are Reportedly In For T.J. Watt

Watt exited during the second half of Sunday’s Steelers-Lions game with a leg injury. He was helped off the field by trainers before being taken to the medical tent. The initial belief was Watt would miss the next few weeks. That may have been a bit of an overreaction. According...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers' T.J. Watt become fourth-fastest player to 60 sacks

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt became the fourth-fastest player to reach 60 career sacks after his second takedown of Justin Fields on Monday night. Watt reached the 60-sack milestone in just 69 games. Only Reggie White (50 games), J.J. Watt (66) and Derrick Thomas (67) have reached the mark quicker in their careers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
NBC Sports

MRIs on T.J. Watt’s knee, hip came back negative

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt came out of Sunday’s 16-16 tie with the Lions with a pair of injuries. Watt picked up knee and hip injuries during the game and he spent time in an MRI tube on Monday getting scans of both areas. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the tests came back negative, which is a positive for the Steelers defense but may not put him in position to play against the Chargers on Sunday night in Week 11.
NFL
ClutchPoints

T.J. Watt could soon break a historic Steelers team record

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt may be on the verge of shattering one historic Pittsburgh Steelers team record. Watt has so far kicked off the season on a dominant note. Through seven games played so far this year, Watt ranks as the team leader in multiple defensive stats, from sacks (11.5) to quarterback hits (18).
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers notes: T.J. Watt continues on torrid sack pace

T.J. Watt made a significant impact on Monday night’s game – and achieved some milestones in the process for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt had his third career three-sack game in the win against the Chicago Bears, giving him 61 career sacks in 69 games. His two first-half takedowns of Justin Fields moved him past Keith Willis and into seventh on the Steelers’ career sack list (since the sack became official in 1982). Willis played 126 games for the Steelers.
NFL
USA Today

Steelers LB T.J. Watt joined rarified air with sack vs the Lions

T.J. Watt’s day ended on a low note as the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker suffered hip and knee injuries in Sunday’s tie with the Detroit Lions. However, before Watt was injured, Watt got a sack that put him in with some truly elite company and gives him some bragging rights at the Watt family Thanksgiving dinner.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Pittsburgh#American Football#Steelers Lb T J Watt#Lions#Injured Reserve
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers LB T.J. Watt gets 60th career sack

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt got two first-half sacks of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Monday night. It gives Watt 10.5 sacks on the season and 60 sacks for his career, putting him into a tie with former Steeler great Joey Porter for the sixth-most sacks in franchise history.
NFL
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers to be without T.J. Watt, Joe Haden vs. Chargers

PITTSBURGH -- While the status of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for Sunday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers is still unknown, the Pittsburgh Steelers definitively ruled out two significant pieces of their defense. Both T.J. Watt (hip, knee) and cornerback Joe Haden (foot) were ruled out for Sunday night, along...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers’ T.J. Watt ‘Happy’ To Work With Fellow Draft Year Pass Rusher Taco Charlton

It’s not an ideal situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers at outside linebacker, especially after trading away 10-year NFL veteran Melvin Ingram on Tuesday prior to the league’s trade deadline. Now, behind All-Pro T.J. Watt and developing second-year outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, the Steelers are lacking overall depth and relative experience...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
behindthesteelcurtain.com

How much does T.J. Watt determine the Steelers defensive results?

The Steelers defense turned in another outstanding performance in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns, holding their opponents to 10 points for the game. One player who stands out on almost a weekly basis is the Steelers two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist T.J. Watt. As most in the NFL knows, T.J. Watt is a game-changing player and can wreak havoc on opposing teams offenses. So how much has Watt’s availability influenced the Steelers results on defense in 2021?
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

T.J. Watt avoids major injury, timeline to return still uncertain

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of in-game injuries in their Week 10 tie with the Detroit Lions. With numerous players leaving the game and unable to return, all eyes turn to the reports in the coming days as to how long players will be on the sidelines. When it comes to Steelers All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt, the news from his knee and hip injury sustained at the end of the third quarter is about the best the Steelers and their fans could hope for according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers stock up, stock down after win over Bears: Pat Freiermuth, T.J. Watt have dominant performances

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers' 29-27 win over the visiting Bears was not your typical Monday night showdown. After building a commanding 20-6 lead, the Steelers watched rookie quarterback Justin Fields rally the Bears to a one-point lead. That lead quickly evaporated after four Ben Roethlisberger completions set up Chris Boswell's go-ahead field goal. Pittsburgh sealed the win when Cairo Santos' 65-yard field goal attempt failed to reach the cross bars.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
588
Followers
926
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy