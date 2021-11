Fewer than eight months after they began, Europe's World Cup qualifiers issued (most) of their verdicts. Ten nations are in, and another 12 will compete for the remaining three spots. Some will always complain about international football getting in the way of the club season, but we got this far with just four international breaks -- albeit with two COVID-caused triple headers -- and, except for those who were hoping to go and are now out or teetering on the edge, I'm not sure who can be too dissatisfied with the outcome.

