MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center & Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Name Rob Gunsalus, President of Philanthropic Foundations. LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Gunsalus has been named the President of the both the Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Foundations – the exclusive fundraising arm for MemorialCare's two long beach hospital – which, combined, is the second largest medical campus in the West. The Foundations have supported the hospitals for more than 55 years raising between $7-15 million annually. The 501(c)(3) is led by a 26-member Board of Directors.

CHARITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO