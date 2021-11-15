ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – Nov. 15, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago

Henrico County loses a giant; a Glen Allen woman has a chance at $10,000 on national television beginning tonight; a Glen Allen man faces a first-degree murder charge in Hampton Roads; more than 150 children get vaccinated against COVID-19 at an event Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico names Minor new finance director

Henrico County has appointed Sheila S. Minor director of its finance department, effective Dec. 17. She will replace Meghan Coates, who left for a job with the University of Richmond. Minor comes to Henrico from the city of Colonial Heights, where she has served as finance director since June 2017.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Nov. 16, 2021

The American Institute of Architects in Virginia celebrated the winners of the organization’s Design and Honors Awards Nov. 5 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at a hybrid event called Visions for Architecture. During the event, attorney Sean Golden of Glen Allen was awarded honorary membership – an award that recognizes “distinguished and exemplary service, over a sustained period of time, to architecture and the built environment by a non-architect.” Golden, an in-house counsel at AECOM, has served Virginia’s architects in both a professional and volunteer capacity for more than a decade and is a member of AIA Richmond’s Community & Government Affairs Committee. He has offered numerous presentations on best practices for contract negotiations and other risk reduction topics. As an attorney, Golden has provided many firms with legal assistance, resulting in judgements that have benefited the architecture profession as a whole.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Glen Allen, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
Henrico Citizen

Slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases at Henrico Schools

The Henrico County Public Schools division reported 55 new cases in its schools and offices last week — a slight uptick from the previous week’s 44 reported cases. The largest increase in the number of COVID-19 cases was in elementary schools, where 36 positive cases were reported. There most cases were reported at Pinchbeck Elementary with eight cases. In elementary schools, there were 192 exposures in the week — 39 at Colonial Trail, 31 at Glen Allen and 27 at Highland Springs.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Nov. 15, 2021

Draper Aden Associates, an engineering firm located in Henrico County, recently announced that Bill Randall, PE joined the firm as a project manager. Randall has more than 30 years of professional experience in water and wastewater, including water and wastewater system design, analysis, planning, development, and plant operation. While emphasizing wastewater treatment plant process and design, his experience includes plant operation and troubleshooting, permitting and regulatory negotiation, development of planning and engineering reports, and design specification preparation. Prior to joining Draper Aden, Randall served as assistant manager of Wastewater Plants for Chesterfield County. In that role, he oversaw operations for the county’s two Biological Nutrient Removal facilities. Randall also is a licensed Class 1 Wastewater Operator. He earned a master of science degree in Environmental Engineering and a bachelor of science degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Television#Henrico News Minute
Henrico Citizen

AFCO selected to develop aeronautical facilities at Richmond International Airport

Aviation Facilities Company Management, LLC has been selected to plan and develop portions of on-airport property at Richmond International Airport for aeronautical industrial purposes. The Capital Region Airport Commission voted unanimously Oct. 26 to approve the execution of a master development agreement between the commission and AFCO. The agreement stipulates...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Henrico Citizen

HCA Virginia to host Facebook Live Q&A Nov. 19 about COVID-19 vaccine for children

HCA Virginia hospitals will host a Facebook Live event on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11. HCA Healthcare Capital Division’s Chief Medical Officer Jake O’Shea and Virginia Vaccination Coordinator Danny Avula will lead the event. It will be available on any of the HCA Hospital’s Facebook feeds, including that of Henrico, Parham and Retreat Doctors’ hospitals. For details, click here.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Virginia ABC announces store holiday hours

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores will observe several holidays in November, December and January that will affect operating hours. On Thursday, Nov. 25, all Virginia ABC stores will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Stores will observe normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 26. ABC stores will forego Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales because of global supply chain disruptions and instead will offer several “Spirited Thursdays” that will feature 20% discounts on select products on Thursdays through mid-December.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Like mother, like daughter

Henrico woman follows in mom’s footsteps as bakery owner, Food network contestant. A local woman is bringing her mom’s legacy and sweet treats to Henrico and showcasing her talents to the world on a Food Network show. After starting her career as a licensed cosmetologist, doing hair and nails, Kristen...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Former Henrico County Manager LaVecchia dies at 95

Former Henrico County Manager William F. “Bill” LaVecchia has died at the age of 95. Current County Manager John Vithoulkas has ordered the Henrico County flag to be lowered to half-staff at all county buildings and facilities through sunset Nov. 26 in tribute to LaVecchia and his service to the county.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Children 5 to 11, booster shot recipients now may walk up to RHHD vaccination events

Children ages 5 to 11 no longer need to have appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts events. RHHD officials announced Tuesday that effective immediately, all of the agency’s events will offer walk-up opportunities for children – and also for anyone who needs a booster shot. All other groups already were able to walk up and be vaccinated.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy