Henrico News Minute – Nov. 15, 2021

Draper Aden Associates, an engineering firm located in Henrico County, recently announced that Bill Randall, PE joined the firm as a project manager. Randall has more than 30 years of professional experience in water and wastewater, including water and wastewater system design, analysis, planning, development, and plant operation. While emphasizing wastewater treatment plant process and design, his experience includes plant operation and troubleshooting, permitting and regulatory negotiation, development of planning and engineering reports, and design specification preparation. Prior to joining Draper Aden, Randall served as assistant manager of Wastewater Plants for Chesterfield County. In that role, he oversaw operations for the county’s two Biological Nutrient Removal facilities. Randall also is a licensed Class 1 Wastewater Operator. He earned a master of science degree in Environmental Engineering and a bachelor of science degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech.
