Week 10 is a mild one for byes, and Week 11 is much the same. Just two teams, the Broncos and Rams, are off in Week 11, so only a handful of key players will be completely off limits in fantasy football. However, because of injuries and unfavorable matchups, we still need to look ahead at possible waiver wire pickups, free agents, and streamers, such as P.J. Walker, Alex Collins, Rashod Bateman, and Van Jefferson, before they potentially become hot adds on waivers. Since the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner, we're not just looking at one-week options in our Week 11 waiver wire watchlist, but also sneaky value for late in the season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO