Beyond The Device With Self-Sovereign Identities

By Alastair Johnson
 4 days ago
The first commercial transactions were face-to-face. It was a good way to ensure trust: the other person had to be physically present. And if they ran off, at least you could chase after them. But with the advent of technology, a divide has been created between people. Over the years, products...

