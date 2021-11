The Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo Team split a pair of games at the Mid-Atlantic West Region Championships on Saturday. Mercyhurst defeated Washington and Jefferson College in their first game of the day by a score of 12-10. Derek Kagen led the Lakers offensive attack against W&J putting in four scores. Mathieu Davis and JP Kirouac each were key contributors for Mercyhurst, Davis had two goals and two assists while Kirouac had three goals. Tony Golin started in the cage for Mercyhurst, he made 20 saves and recorded three steals.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 14 DAYS AGO