ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

WATCH: Blake Shelton Brings the Heat in Fiery ‘Come Back as a Country Boy’ Music Video

By Jacklyn Krol
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtuff_0cx8RyCI00

Are you ready for some pyrotechnics and Blake Shelton? Look no further!

The country crooner debuted his new music video for his latest single, “Come Back As a Country Boy.” The lyrics describe Blake Shelton wishing that if he doesn’t come back as a country boy in his next life, he doesn’t want to come back at all.

“My back is always breakin’, my dogs are always barkin’

My money has trouble makin’, and my truck has trouble startin’

I’m up before the sun, either haulin’ hay or huntin’

My work ain’t ever done but son, I wouldn’t trade it for nothin'”

Blake Shelton

The best part of this video is a cameo by his own dog. It was even filmed on his Oklahoma ranch giving it a true down home feel.

Fans find themselves in outer space with a deadly asteroid zipping towards Earth. It crashes into Shelton’s ranch which makes a bonfire. Blake Shelton is seen cracking a cold one in the woods when this happens. He then decides to enjoy the bonfire that it created.

The special effects get heavy when we see a twin version of Shelton come out of the flames giving us an epic guitar solo.

Watch the epic, effects-filled music video, below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNm37oUepZ4&feature=emb_title

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Blake Shelton – Come Back As A Country Boy (Official Music Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNm37oUepZ4&feature=emb_title)

The Story Behind Blake Shelton’s Newest Hit

The music video featured Shelton’s band. This includes the 2021 CMA Musician of the Year winner, fiddler Jenee Fleenor. The team performed the song on the day it debuted during the awards show.

The music video was directed by Sophie Muller. She previously directed his “Hell Right” music video along with “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” with his wife Gwen Stefani. The surprising connection there is Stefani worked with Muller for over two decades as she worked with Stefani’s band, No Doubt. She even won the 1997 MTV Video Music Award for their video “Don’t Speak.”

“We shot this in the country, over two days, on my ranch in Oklahoma,” Blake Shelton told CMT. “It’s got a bonfire, my truck, and my dog. It’s me being a country boy in my favorite place on Earth. I remember it was hot and between that and the bonfire, I think I sweated off one of my double chins.”

Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, and Josh Thompson co-wrote the song. It will be featured on Shelton’s Body Language Deluxe album which released on December 3.

“’Come Back as a Country Boy‘ is song, basically, about just having so much pride about being country and living the country lifestyle that, even if you come back to life, you wouldn’t do it unless you could be country again … If you can’t do it again — if you’re lucky enough to come back to life — you’d rather just stay dead,” Shelton told The Boot.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Reveals How He Wrote Song for Wedding Vows to Gwen Stefani

This may come as a surprise to some, but writing new songs isn’t something that Blake Shelton especially loves doing. Sure, when inspiration strikes, its fun and easy, like any creative endeavor. But when you have a career like the country star has, songwriting is part of the “job” aspect of the career. Which is where his recent wedding to Gwen Stefani comes in.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Chris Daughtry Daughter: New Update About Circumstances Surrounding Her Death

The death of 25-year-old Hannah Price, daughter of rock singer Chris Daughtry, is currently not being treated as a homicide, new sources say. Authorities found Hannah found dead in her Nashville, Tennessee home in Fentress County on Friday, Nov 12. Since then, TMZ reported that detectives told Daughtry and his family that she was a victim of homicide. However, the District Attorney of Fentress County, Jared Effler, debunked that claim earlier today.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
99.9 KEKB

Blake Shelton Walks Through Fire — Literally — in His ‘Come Back As a Country Boy’ Video

Blake Shelton has some down-home fun with pyrotechnics in the music video for "Come Back As a Country Boy," the anthemic new single he released in early October. The song's lyrics proclaim Shelton's undying dedication to his lifestyle, saying that if he doesn't "Come Back As a Country Boy" in his next life, then he'd rather just not come back at all. The clip stays true to upholding the simple things in life, with footage filmed on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch and featuring his real-life dog, but there's a special-effects-filled twist.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
countryfancast.com

Blake Shelton We Can Reach the Stars (video and lyrics)

Enjoy listening to the Blake Shelton "We Can Reach the Stars" song written for his wedding vows and marriage to Gwen Stefani . . . The Blake Shelton We Can Reach the Stars song was released in November of 2021 with an audio video. Blake wrote this special song for his wedding vows to Gwen Stefani. The sentimental single comes four months after Shelton and Stefani’s Oklahoma wedding on July 3, 2021. Prior to releasing the track, Shelton posted a photo of the two from their wedding day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Sophie Muller
Person
Jordan Schmidt
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Blake Shelton, Travis Scott and More New Music Musts

Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
MUSIC
vitalvegas.com

Country Star Blake Shelton Announces Ole Red at Bally’s

Blake Shelton, famous for marrying Gwen Stefani, and possibly for being a country singer, has announced a new venue slated for Bally’s Las Vegas: Ole Red Las Vegas. The new venue, at Grand Bazaar Shops, is expected to open in 2023 at a cost of $30 million. We’re going to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Blake Shelton set to bring his Ole Red music bar and restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip

Country music superstar Blake Shelton teamed with Ryman Hospitality Properties to announce today that Ole Red Las Vegas is expected to open in 2023 at the heart of the Strip, in front of Bally’s Las Vegas. The bar, restaurant and live music venue with four locations in Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida will expand with a four-story building at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, part of Bally’s Grand Bazaar Shops outdoor promenade area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Music Video#Mtv Video Music Award#Earth#Javascript#Cma
countryfancast.com

Blake Shelton Minimum Wage Video and Lyrics

Enoy watching the Blake Shelton Minimum Wage official music video and see the song details here.... The Blake Shelton Minimum Wage song served as the second single from his twelfth studio album “Body Language” and was released on January 15, 2021. The song reached #9 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and created plenty of controversy.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

First Country: Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Gabby Barrett, Deana Carter & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos and albums that dropped this week. When Shelton wed Gwen Stefani in July, he penned his own wedding vows in the form of a song. Now, he’s letting the rest of the world hear the tender, emotional track. Delicate guitar work starts off this song, as Shelton reflects how he wishes they had met earlier in their lives.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

New Music Releases November 5: Post Malone & The Weeknd, Summer Walker, Blake Shelton and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Post Malone and The Weeknd teamed up for "One Right Now," the second single off of Posty's upcoming fourth studio album. Travis Scott dropped a two-pack of new singles, "ESCAPE PLAN" and "MAFIA." And the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak team-up, Silk Sonic, released their third single, "Smokin Out the Window," ahead of next week's album release.
MUSIC
KFI AM 640

Tickets for Super Bowl Music Fest Go on Sale Today

Tickets go on sale today for the third annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, a three-day concert event leading up to the big game and featuring performers Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

295K+
Followers
30K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy