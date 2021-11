Mary Trump knows her uncle, Donald Trump, better than she wants to—but that means she has some insight into why he is the way he is. “I grew up in a family where kindness was considered weakness and cruelty was considered a legitimate strategy to get what you wanted” Mary recalls in this episode of The New Abnormal, where she talks with Molly Jong-Fast about why “there’s still hope” for Biden despite his plummeting poll numbers, and about what her uncle is brewing.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO