Industry

Tyson Down as Sales Volumes for Chicken, Pork, Beef Fall

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Tyson Foods stock (NYSE: TSN ) fell 0.7% in Monday’s premarket as the meatpacker reported lower volumes across its main offerings of chicken, pork and beef in the fourth quarter. Another higher forecast did little to cheer investors who worry about prospects of higher...

za.investing.com

marketpulse.com

Oil falls on SPR, gold down on retail sales

Oil prices have come under fresh pressure over the last 24 hours following reports of talks between the US, China and others regarding a possible coordinated SPR release. Such a move would be a massive statement and would certainly have more teeth than the previous threats from the White House, which is why it’s weighing heavier on the oil market.
RETAIL
investing.com

Tyson Foods sees upbeat sales as meat prices, restaurant demand jump

(Reuters) -Top U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) beat quarterly profit estimates on Monday and forecast fiscal 2022 revenue above market expectations on rising meat prices and improving demand from restaurants that have reopened after COVID-19 restrictions. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company reported a double-digit jump in sales and earnings in...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KTAR.com

Tempe food company recalls 16 ready-to-eat chicken, pork products

PHOENIX – A Tempe food-processing company is recalling multiple ready-to-eat chicken and pork products over safety concerns, officials announced Wednesday. The voluntary recall is for 16 Nourish-Kitchen Foods items produced from July 1 to Nov. 3 and sold exclusively in Arizona, according to an Arizona Department of Agriculture press release.
TEMPE, AZ
capitalpress.com

Beef, pork exports defy logistical challenges

U.S. beef and pork exports are on a record pace through September, according to the latest USDA trade data. Beef exports continued to soar in September at 123,628 metric tons, up 20% from a year earlier and the fourth-largest volume of the post-BSE era. The value of those exports jumped 59% year over year to $954.1 million — the second-highest month on record, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
AGRICULTURE
Person
Jimmy Dean
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tyson Announces $58 Million Texas Chicken Plant Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The largest meat producer in the U.S. plans to expand...
SEGUIN, TX
atlantanews.net

Online Sales of Beef Meatainers to Register High Volume CAGR in Meatainers Market - Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Beef Meatainers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Beef Meatainers.
AGRICULTURE
foodmanufacturing.com

Tyson's Sales Jump 12% Despite Considerable Volume Declines

Meat-producing giant Tyson Foods reported its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial figures on Nov. 15, showing that the company achieved double-digit sales growth in the three months ended Oct. 2 despite considerable volume decreases in nearly all business segments. Tyson reported Q4 total sales of $12.81 billion, up 11.7...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
restorationnewsmedia.com

4-H chicken show sets sales record

The Wilson County 4-H Chick Chain Show & Sale brought in a record $14,275 through the sale of 41 chi... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
cwbradio.com

US Beef & Pork Exports On Record Pace

Both U.S. beef and U.S. pork exports are on a record pace through September, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Beef exports posted one of the best months on record in September, with value climbing nearly 60% above last year. Pork export volume was slightly below last September, but value still increased 8%. Beef exports continued to soar in September at 123,628 metric tons, up 20% from a year ago and the fourth largest volume of the post-BSE era. Export value jumped 59% to $954.1 million, the second highest month on record, trailing only August 2021. For the first three quarters of 2021, beef exports increased 18% from a year ago to 1.08 million mt, valued at $7.58 billion, up more than $2 billion, 36%, from the same period last year. Compared to the record year of 2018, January-September exports were 7% higher in volume and up 24% in value. Pork exports totaled 219,687 mt in September, down 1% from a year ago, but value was 8% higher at $608.3 million. For January through September, exports were 1% above last year’s record pace at 2.24 million mt, while value climbed 9% to $6.23 billion. Variety meat exports a bright spot in 2021.
AGRICULTURE
wmleader.com

Subway tuna contains chicken, pork and cattle: lawsuit

The Subway meat mystery continues. An amended lawsuit accusing Subway of duping the public about its tuna sandwiches now claims that the alleged mystery meat actually contains trace amounts of chicken, pork and cattle DNA, according to new lab tests. It’s the third amended lawsuit filed against Subway this year...
LAW
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq Closes at New High as Earnings, Chip Rally Spur Tech Bulls

Investing.com – The Nasdaq closed at all-time highs Friday, as tech rallied on positive earnings and growing demand for growth sectors of the market amid jitters about the global economy as fresh Covid-19 lockdowns appear on the horizon in Europe. The S&P 500 fell 0.19%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
investing.com

SHIB Ranks at Top 11 With $4B Volume over the Past 24-Hours

SHIB Ranks at Top 11 With $4B Volume over the Past 24-Hours. The popular meme-based altcoin SHIB got $4.02 billion in volume in the past 24-hours. Shiba Inu took number one place for the most valuable coins of the year. SHIB made its way to becoming the biggest ERC-20 token...
STOCKS

