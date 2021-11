Just eight days after signing on to manage his old club, FC Barcelona legend Xavi Hernández has already given the impression that he is looking to get the band back together. Yesterday, the Catalan club announced a shock re-signing of another Barca legend in 38-year-old right-back Dani Alves. Alves, who had been a free agent, will officially register and make his return for Barca in January.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO