2022 promises to be one hell of a year music-wise now that the list of festival announcements grows more and more every day, but the announcement of the 2022 run of Treefort Music Fest might be one of the more exciting ones. Fans can meet and celebrate music together in Boise, ID from March 23 to 27, so a good amount of days for a music fest. The festival will be in different venues through out downtown Boise, so fans can also experience the city a little.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO