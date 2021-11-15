ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

German zoo presents 3 lion cubs, 5 weeks after birth

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — A zoo in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen has proudly presented three female lion cubs born...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kenosha News.com

Watch an endangered tiger nurses noisy cubs at a UK zoo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. body investigating the most serious crimes in Myanmar said that preliminary evidence collected since the military seized power on Feb. 1 shows a widespread and systematic attack on civilians “amounting to crimes against humanity.”. Austria to bar unvaccinated from restaurants as...
ANIMALS
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Steals Lion Cub Because Nature Shows No Mercy

A lion cub left in the bush while its mother went hunting became the hunted in a stunning video posted Tuesday. (Watch it below.) A leopard stole the baby lion and carried it alive up a tree in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park, the clip shared by Latest Sightings shows. “At...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Lion Cubs#Gelsenkirchen#Ap
The Week

Adorable rare leopard cub makes her debut at Santa Barbara Zoo

Marta is ready for her closeup. Last Thursday, the rare Amur leopard cub made her first public appearance at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Marta was born in August, weighing just 1 pound, 1 ounce, and has spent the last few months bonding with her mother, Ajax. For her debut, Marta spent about an hour in her outside habitat, with the delighted crowd watching her run, jump, and play.
ANIMALS
Arkansas Times

Little Rock Zoo welcomes first rhino birth

The Little Rock Zoo has announced the birth last night of an eastern black rhinoceros, the first rhino birth at the Zoo. The calf was born to Andazi, a 15-year-old rhino at the zoo since 2010. The father is Johari, a 26-year-old rhino at the zoo for for 23 years. Andazi was transferred to Little Rock in hopes of mating with Johari as part of a species survival plan.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Indianapolis Zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered gazelle

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is welcoming the newest member of its animal kingdom: a newborn gazelle. The zoo's 7-year-old Addra gazelle named Swann gave birth to an 11-pound male calf Saturday, Nov. 6 at 12:35 p.m. The zoo said both Swann and the unnamed calf are doing well. "Addras...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
The Pueblo Chieftain

Painting the town red: Rare red panda cubs stealing hearts after Pueblo Zoo debut

Mogwai and his sister, Momo, 5-month-old red pandas, have made their public debut to a chorus of "awws” at the Pueblo Zoo. The two cubs are the first red pandas to be born at the Pueblo Zoo and the first litter of cubs for 3-year-old mother Priya. It is an exciting time for staff who are doing their part to ensure the viability of the rare red panda species, which is critically endangered.
PUEBLO, CO
KEYT

Facing surge, Austria will mandate COVID-19 shots, lock down

VIENNA (AP) — Austria has announced a national lockdown and a plan to mandate vaccinations as coronavirus infections hit a record high. The rising cases are forcing the government to walk back promises that strict shutdowns were a thing of the past. While the scope of the proposed mandate was unclear, a blanket requirement would be a first for a Western country. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said those who didn’t comply would likely be fined but gave no other details. The moves come as vaccinations in Austria have plateaued at one of the lowest rates in Western Europe. Hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that their intensive care units are reaching capacity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Thousands protest upcoming lockdown in Vienna

VIENNA (AP) — Thousands of protesters have gathered in Vienna after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the quickly rising coronavirus infection rate in the country. Among others, the far-right opposition Freedom Party has called for Saturday’s protest and vowed to combat the new restrictions. The lockdown will start early Monday and initially will last for 10 days. Most stores will close, and cultural events will be canceled. People will be able to leave their homes only for certain specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Demonstrations against virus measures are also expected in countries including Switzerland, Croatia and Italy. On Friday night, police opened fire on protesters in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Giant owl not seen for 150 years pictured in wild for first time

A giant owl that has gone almost unseen in African rainforests for 150 years has been photographed in the wild for the first time by British scientists working in Ghana. Shelley’s Eagle Owl was spotted on 16 October in what has been hailed as a “sensational discovery” by ecologists. With only a few thousand thought to be in existence, the species is officially classified as being at risk of extinction.A picture of the bird was taken by Dr Joseph Tobias, of the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, and Dr Robert Williams, an ecologist from Somerset. The...
WILDLIFE
sciencealert.com

New Horrifying Secrets of Peru's Ancient Civilizations Unearthed in The Andes

The foothills of the Andes mountains are revealing their bloody secrets: the ancient skeletons of sacrificed children. Archaeologists have unearthed 29 human bodies entombed approximately 1,000 years ago at Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucalá, an archaeological site in the Lambayeque region of northwestern Peru. Four of the skeletons – belonging...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Prince Albert Tells PEOPLE Princess Charlene Is in a Treatment Facility: 'She Realized She Needed Help'

Princess Charlene is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco," her husband, Prince Albert, tells PEOPLE exclusively. The decision to seek medical care just days after her return to Monaco was made jointly by the couple, assisted by Charlene's brothers. In an exclusive interview, Monaco's sovereign prince tells PEOPLE the 43-year-old princess is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." Dismissing a variety of rumors, he says her recovery will require clinical care lasting several weeks at minimum.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Kate and William reportedly not staying with the Sussexes during US visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are rumoured to be planning a trip to the United States next year. The last time Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were seen together was two years ago. According to reports, Kate and William will visit the United States early next year as part of a royal tour, and they will stop in California along the way.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy