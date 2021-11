Let me open this piece by stating that Samuel Girard is an extremely talented defenseman, uniquely crafted for the modern NHL landscape, and a blueliner that any team should relish having under contract. Unfortunately, the callous reality of the NHL in the salary cap era is that franchises are occasionally forced to make difficult sacrifices in an attempt to allocate their finite financial resources more efficiently. Roster construction is an eternally frustrating juggling act, with team executives constantly surveying for the greatest return on cap investments, and the Colorado Avalanche are no exception. The welcome emergence of prized prospect Bowen Byram coupled with their flailing offensive exploits positions Girard as a prime trade piece to dangle for sorely needed reinforcements.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO