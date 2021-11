The Texas Longhorns are running out of time to gain bowl eligibility, needing to win both of their next two games to find themselves in the postseason. That journey starts on Saturday in Morgantown against another 4-6 squad, the West Virginia Mountaineers, who are hoping to end their own disappointing season on a relatively high note. West Virginia is coming off of a two-game losing streak in which their offense has managed to score just 20 total points. They now take on a Texas defense that has allowed 87 total points in its last two games and is in need of answers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO