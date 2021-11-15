ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Locals helping migrants on Poland-Belarus border fear backlash

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAJNOWKA, Poland (Reuters) – Paulina Bownik says police removed her from a hospital in the Polish city of Bialystok last month when she tried to give a sick migrant papers to sign so he could seek asylum. She had heard the migrant would soon be taken back to the...

Comments / 0

