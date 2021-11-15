ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy, migration and health on agenda for N. America summit, Mexico says

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The leaders of the United States, Mexico and...

AFP

Colombian president declares 'end' of Gulf Clan cartel

Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Friday declared the "end" of the Gulf Clan drug cartel, formerly the country's largest, after the capture of its leader and dozens of other members. Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, was arrested on October 23 in a raid involving 500 police and military personnel. The 50-year-old is waiting to be extradited on drug trafficking charges to the United States, which had offered a $5-million reward for his capture. In recent days, authorities arrested another 90 suspected members of Colombia's largest cocaine cartel, which operates in concert with Mexican drug gangs in almost 30 countries.
The Independent

Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States

Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Read More Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua voteEXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's electionNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals
Reuters

Mexico says United States will invest to help tackle migration

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States will invest in Central America and southern Mexico to promote development and help contain immigration, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday, following a leaders' summit in Washington. Speaking at a news conference after talks between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez...
NPR

Leaders of Canada And Mexico Visit Washington To Talk COVID, Trade, And Migration

The summit comes after a five-year hiatus spanning the Trump administration. Despite the nations' strong relationship, disagreements over sensitive political issues have sometimes led to heightened tensions. Connect:. Subscribe to the NPR Politics Podcast here. Email the show at nprpolitics@npr.org. Join the NPR Politics Podcast Facebook Group. Listen to our...
Denton Record-Chronicle

At summit, US, Canada and Mexico address migration

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico at the White House on Thursday, a diplomatic mission that seeks to find accord amid trade scuffles, accusations of U.S. protectionism and ongoing concerns over a surge of migration toward the U.S.-Mexico border.
104.1 WIKY

COVID-19 deaths decline 17% in the Americas, says health agency

BRASILIA (Reuters) -COVID-19 deaths have decreased 17% in the Americas over the past week, but the most populous countries like the United States, Brazil and Colombia are seeing a leveling of new infections after weeks of declining trends, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. Mexico is reporting...
sacramentosun.com

Energy, Environment, China on Agenda at US-Mexico-Canada Summit

HALIFAX, CANADA - Just weeks after COVID-19 caseloads permitted a return to regular two-way traffic across the U.S.-Canada border, another kind of travel is resuming this week: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Washington for the first trilateral summit with the United States and Mexico since 2016. For the Canadian delegation,...
AFP

New migrant caravan departs from southern Mexico

The latest caravan of migrants began a journey Thursday from southern Mexico northwards, the second such grouping in a month crossing through the country and potentially toward the US border. The latest migrants, aiming to acquire documents that allow them to transit through Mexican territory, advanced along a coastal highway in southern Chiapas state and crossed a migration checkpoint without incident.
AFP

Chile's Pinera: the president defeated by social upheaval

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera modernized the political right to distance it from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, but a social crisis that broke out in 2019 will see him leave power with his popularity in tatters. "Pinera wanted to represent a modern, democratic right-wing," Claudia Heiss, a professor of political sciences at the University of Chile, told AFP. "He wanted to definitively end the transition" to democracy and "end the divisions that came from the dictatorship."
