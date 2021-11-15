Agriculture emerges from COP26 with focus on methane and innovation

(Adds table) NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States generated more renewable fuel blending credits in October versus the prior month, data from the Environmental Protection Agency showed on Thursday. About 1.2 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated in October, versus 1.16 billion in September, according to the data. About 420 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated last month, up from 385 million the month prior. The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced. The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of October by credit type. Fuel (D RINs Volume Code) (Gal.) D3 48,697,176 48,697,176 D4 420,254,33 266,083,32 2 3 D5 23,777,285 19,664,915 D6 1,202,888, 1,195,395, 632 153 D7 60,338 60,338 (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Comments / 0