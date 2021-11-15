ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agriculture emerges from COP26 with focus on methane and innovation

By Chuck Abbott
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA would work with farmers to reduce agricultural emissions of methane, said the White House in describing the domestic impact of the UN climate summit in Scotland. The United States also is a leader in the Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate, designed to accelerate breakthroughs in climate-smart farm...

www.agriculture.com

pv-magazine.com

Talesun: Focus on solar tech and product innovation to survive

Pv magazine: How have PV installations been affected this year, given the many challenges the industry has faced?. Dong Shuguang, President, Talesun Solar: I am not optimistic about the total installation figure for 2021, especially given China’s performance. We all know last year’s figure was around 125 GW. At the beginning of 2021, many people estimated installations would be between 155 and 180 GW this year. However, there have been so many challenges that have badly hit China’s figures.
capitalpress.com

Western Innovator: Agricultural lime pays off

POMEROY, Wash. — Roughly 90% of the soil in the Pacific Northwest does not have an optimum pH level, longtime Washington State University researcher Paul Carter says. Yields might be going up, he said, but not at the same rate they would with healthier soil. He estimates there would be...
Newswise

Natural feedback or human activities? A new study points to agricultural and industrial sources as the main cause to the soaring atmospheric methane

Newswise — Climate change is causing rapid warming in the arctic and tropical regions where natural wetland store large pools of carbon and emit methane. As climate continues to warm, there is widespread concern that wetland methane emissions will increase and contribute even more to atmospheric greenhouse gases and climate change. Since 2007, atmospheric methane concentrations have increased at rapid rates, with 2020 having the largest observed methane increase since systematic measurements began. The precise causes are difficult to quantify because methane is emitted from a diverse number of natural and human-activities, and the removal of methane is from complex chemical processes. Here, using new data on methane stable isotopes, combined with thousands of potential emissions scenarios, a new study confirms that emissions from anthropogenic sources, including agriculture, landfill/waste, and fossil fuel industry, are clearly the driver for the renewed rise of the potent greenhouse gas since 2007, while global wetlands play a minor role with a contribution of less than 20%.
Agriculture Online

Nominee would build ‘civil rights culture’ at USDA

Declaring “there is no place at USDA for discrimination,” University of Michigan law professor Margo Schlanger told senators on Wednesday that she would build “a civil rights culture” at the USDA if confirmed as assistant secretary for civil rights. At the same confirmation hearing, Chavonda Jacobs-Young said she would be an advocate for advanced technology, such as gene editing, if confirmed as undersecretary for research.
Agriculture Online

U.S. EPA proposes compliance deadline extension for biofuel laws

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed an extension to 2020 and 2021 deadlines for oil refiners to prove compliance with the nation's biofuel blending mandates, the agency said. The extension could help oil refiners that have slowed or stopped buying credits to...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits rose in Oct -EPA

(Adds table) NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States generated more renewable fuel blending credits in October versus the prior month, data from the Environmental Protection Agency showed on Thursday. About 1.2 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated in October, versus 1.16 billion in September, according to the data. About 420 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated last month, up from 385 million the month prior. The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced. The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of October by credit type. Fuel (D RINs Volume Code) (Gal.) D3 48,697,176 48,697,176 D4 420,254,33 266,083,32 2 3 D5 23,777,285 19,664,915 D6 1,202,888, 1,195,395, 632 153 D7 60,338 60,338 (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Dan Grebler)
24/7 Wall St.

Coal stocks, carbon prices tell the COP26 story; plus, the G20 needs an emergency meeting

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Everyone has their opinion of how much China and India’s 11th-hour sabotage of the COP26 conference communique set back coal reduction efforts in Glasgow over the weekend, but for those voting with their money, coal stocks tell the story. Despite international cries that changing the wording from “phase out” […]
Grand Forks Herald

USDA announces a new focus on Indigenous food and agriculture

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The USDA Office of Tribal Relations announced this week that it will partner with several Native-led organizations on projects to raise awareness of Indigenous perspectives about food and agriculture. "The United States government hasn't always incorporated Indigenous views and values into our work. And that's particularly true...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Ireland looks to seaweed in quest to curb methane from cows

ATHENRY, Ireland (Reuters) – Scientists are combing Ireland’s west coast for seaweed to feed to cattle and sheep after research showed it could stop them breathing out so much climate-warming methane. The project, coordinated by a state agriculture body, is tapping into the country’s growing seaweed harvesting industry, which is...
Wisconsin Examiner

Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy—including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas.  The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin […] The post Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ABQJournal

High Plains agricultural drought focus of study

Thirty years ago, farmers in dry eastern New Mexico were growing fields of winter wheat and cotton. Over time, many have switched to sorghum, which uses less water. But the Ogallala Aquifer is still on the decline. Megadrought and higher temperatures only add to water scarcity. The U.S. Department of...
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
ihsmarkit.com

COP26: Slow progress made on agricultural sector emissions

A comprehensive global plan for sustainable food and agriculture will have to wait, according to observers summing up the COP26 climate summit outcomes. European think tank E3G criticized governments' failure to achieve a plan for the sustainable agriculture sector despite the claim by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that significant progress had been made, and blamed slow progress on public sensitivity around land ownership and farm subsidies.
edf.org

Turning COP26 methane promises into action

One of the biggest accomplishments from COP26 is the global consensus around the urgent need to reduce methane emissions. More than 100 countries representing more than two-thirds of the global economy promised to collectively reduce 30% of man-made methane emissions by 2030. The agreement follows recent analysis from the Intergovernmental...
ScienceBlog.com

COP26: Promise and limits of vows to rein in methane and protect forests

World leaders at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, have vowed to halt deforestation and slash emissions of methane within a decade, taking on two big contributors to global warming. Methane, though short-lived in our atmosphere, has 80 times more heat-trapping power than carbon dioxide during the first...
Phys.org

Satellites detect large methane emissions from Madrid landfills

High-resolution satellites have detected substantial quantities of methane leaking from adjacent landfill sites close to the center of Madrid, Spain. Using data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission combined with GHGSat's high-resolution commercial imagery, scientists from the SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research and GHGSat discovered both landfill sites combined emitted 8,800 kg of methane per hour in August 2021—the highest observed in Europe by GHGSat.
plasticsnews.com

Aduro, Switch focus on recycling agricultural plastics

Chemical recycler Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. and Ontario-based recycler Switch Energy Corp. will build a pilot plant in Sarnia, Ontario, to recover polyethylene and polypropylene used in agriculture. The project will test if small-scale chemical recycling plants can be placed near farmers so that more material will be recycled rather...
