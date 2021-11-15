2 children fall from building at ‘great height,’ 1 dies; 2 adults arrested

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 65-year-old woman died Friday morning in a fire in a condo building in north suburban Prospect Heights. Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:45 a.m. at Lake Run Condos, a 5-story multifamily building at 16 E Old Willow Road, according to Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Jones. The fire started in a second-floor unit, and crews evacuated the entire building as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Although firefighters were able to put the fire out within two minutes, the 65-year-old woman who lived in the unit where the fire started died, according to Prospect Heights Police Chief Jim Zawlocki. The fire was contained to that unit, and after clearing smoke from the common areas of the building, the other residents were able to go back inside by 8 a.m., according to the Prospect Heights Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO