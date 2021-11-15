ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local girl is granted a wish

WIFR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...

www.wifr.com

sfcollege.edu

Wish Upon a Star Gift Drive for Local Foster Youth

SF students, faculty, and staff sponsored all 50 children in our annual gift drive for local foster youth with Partnership for Strong Families. You can see all of our SF sponsors here. For anyone who would still like to donate, PFSF is accepting financial donations or donations of new toys...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WIFR

Sunday funday for local Veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In honor of Veteran’s Day one local charity kept the celebrations going and honored vets this weekend with a Sunday funday party. DJ Toxic played hits from the 80′s while party-goers had the chance to chat with others and participate in mini games to win prizes.
ROCKFORD, IL
Payson Roundup

$50,000 grant for local firefighters and EMTs

“It’s a shared mission.” Payson Fire Chief, David Staub, explained how the department’s relationship is with Mogollon Health Alliance. Both organizations desire what’s best for the community’s health and wellness, which is not a new revelation. Payson Fire and the nonprofit have been working together for years to better train the department and better train the community.
PAYSON, AZ
dailypostathenian.com

Two local organizations receive VEC grants

At the November 2021 VEC Customers Share Board meeting, local organizations that operate in Meigs and McMinn counties were awarded $2,250 in grants. Organizations receiving funds included the McMinn County Foster Care Association ($1,000) and Women at the Well ($1,250). VEC Customers Share was founded in October 2001 and has...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WIFR

5k race benefits veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents hit the trails Saturday morning to support local veterans. The 9th annual 5k Run/Walk to benefit the Rockford Veterans Drop-In Center offered cash prizes and medals to race winners in each category, all while supporting a good cause. “This is our biggest fundraiser and...
ROCKFORD, IL
Greensburg Daily News

Help grant foster children’s Christmas wishes

About 100 Boone County foster children need some extra love for Christmas. This is the third year Sylvia’s Child Advocacy Center is partnering with Prevent Child Abuse Boone County, The Indiana Department of Child Services, and the community, to provide Christmas gifts for each foster child. “They probably won’t get...
LEBANON, IN
Powell Tribune

Foundation provides grants to local organizations

In its most recent round of grantmaking, the Wyoming Community Foundation (WYCF) awarded more than $728,000 to nonprofit organizations across the state. Two Park County organizations — Mountain Spirit Habitat for Humanity and the Sage Creek Community Club — were among the recipients. The WYCF provided $10,000 to Mountain Spirit...
PARK COUNTY, WY
Alpena News

Boys and Girls Club of Alpena awarded $75K grant

ALPENA — The Boys and Girls Club of Alpena has received a $75,000 grant from the First Federal of Northern Michigan Legacy Foundation to support the culinary arts kitchen at the future home for the Boys and Girls Club. The club launched its Open New Doors Capital Campaign to redevelop...
ALPENA, MI
yourvalley.net

2 Apache Junction teachers granted $2,500 wishes

They may not wear capes, but teachers are real-life superheroes. They give tirelessly to their students and ‘Wishes for Teachers’ is our opportunity to reward them for their efforts.”. Some 400 teachers across Arizona were recently granted their wishes, including two from Apache Junction — Kimberly Greer, a geometry teacher...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
lhindependent.com

K9s being vetted for LHPD by local Girl Scout

Jillian Hamrick, a 15-year-old sophomore at Liberty Hill High School, just returned from Poland where she spent days testing and analyzing dozens of dogs with the potential to become a K9 for Liberty Hill Police Department. Hamrick is working toward earning her Gold Award through the Girl Scouts of America,...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KFVS12

MoDOT employees help grant Christmas wishes to local families

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Monday, November 15, that they will be doing their annual grant holiday wishes to southeast Missouri families through the Christmas Angels Program. The program has grown with area businesses and individuals purchasing about 1,500 bowls of chili yearly. This...
SIKESTON, MO
wvua23.com

Local Boys and Girls Club celebrates 60 years

The Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama has been serving local children for 60 years, and the organization is ready to celebrate that milestone Friday. It began in 1961 in downtown Tuscaloosa, then known as the Boys Club of West Alabama. In the ’90s, the organization expanded and began serving girls and boys.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
State College

Giving Circle members grant $23,000 to local nonprofits

STATE COLLEGE — Members of Centre Foundation’s Giving Circle gathered at Axemann Brewery on Nov. 9 for their annual reception and to hear presentations from three local nonprofit organizations: Centre Helps, Go ReEntry Specialists and Jana Marie Foundation. Each year, Giving Circle members pool their resources to create grants for...
CHARITIES
Yes Weekly

Literacy focus of Gold project for local Girl Scout

A desire to help young people understand social issues of the day generated an entire project based on reading for one Jamestown Girl Scout. When 17-year-old Sarah Felder was considering a project for her Gold Award, she knew it needed to focus on literacy and instilling a love for reading in youths.
JAMESTOWN, NC
Chesire Herald

Local Girls Add To The History Of Cheshire During COVID

Since 1916, Girl Scouts have been making meaningful, sustainable change in their communities. Cadettes are in 6th, 7th, or 8th grades and they can work toward earning a Silver Award. Members of Cheshire Council Troop 60454 Samantha Boggs, Emily D’souza, Brianna Hawkins, and Sophia Pepper worked together to complete a...
CHESHIRE, CT

