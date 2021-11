NTopology, a company that develops software used in the design and manufacturing of 3D-printed parts and products, today announced that it raised $65 million in a series D round led by Tiger Global, bringing the company’s total financing to $135 million at a $400 million post-money valuation. Oldslip Group, Root Ventures, Canaan Partners, Haystack, and Insight Partners participated in the tranche, which cofounder and CEO Bradley Rothenberg says will be put toward expanding the types of apps nTopology serves in the product development process.

