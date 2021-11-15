ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375M

By The Associated Press
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4788S5_0cx8AlQw00
Trump Washington Hotel FILE - A view of The Trump International Hotel is seen, March 4, 2021, in Washington. Donald Trump’s opulent hotel near the White House that drew lobbyists and diplomats seeking favor with the ex-president is being sold to a Miami investment group. That's according to published reports citing anonymous sources. The reports say CGI Merchant Group has agreed to pay the Trump Organization $375 million for the rights to the 263-room hotel and rebrand it as a Waldorf Astoria. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file) (Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donald Trump’s opulent hotel near the White House that drew lobbyists and diplomats seeking favor with the ex-president as well as criticism as a symbol of his ethics conflicts is being sold to a Miami investment group, according to published reports citing anonymous sources.

CGI Merchant Group agreed to pay the Trump Organization $375 million for the rights to the 263-room hotel and has plans to rebrand it as a Waldorf Astoria, according to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Neither the Trump Organization nor CGI responded to numerous requests for comment.

The deal is expected to close early next year after which the hotel will be managed by the Waldorf Astoria under a separate deal struck by CGI, according to the Journal. The Waldorf Astoria business is owned by Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

The hotel has been a big money loser for the Trump family since it won rights to convert a stately federal building called the Old Post Office from the federal government under a lease that, with extensions, can run nearly 100 years.

The federal agency that owns the property, the U.S. General Services Administration, must sign off on any sale.

The Trump Organization poured $200 million to convert it into a luxury hotel, opening its doors in late 2016, shortly before Trump became president. It then proceeded to lose more than $70 million over four years, according to audited reports obtained by a House committee investigating Trump’s conflicts of interest with the business. The losses came even before the pandemic led to shutdowns, hammering the hotel industry.

Ethics experts urged Trump to sell the hotel and other business holdings before he took office, but Trump refused and the hotel soon became a magnet for the powerful and power seeking: Lobbyists for industries trying to shape policy, Republican politicians looking for a presidential imprimatur, and diplomats from Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Kuwait and other countries.

Looming over all the din in his glittering lobby was the question: How much were decisions made by Trump a few blocks away in the Oval Office being shaped by his financial interests and, even if not at all, why risk tarnishing U.S. policy with even the appearance of conflict?

Trump dismissed such worries, saying he was too busy with the business of governing to bother with making money off his office. The Trump Organization promised to send a check to the U.S. Treasury each year equivalent to profits from foreign government patrons, a response to criticisms he was violating the emoluments clause in the U.S. Constitution forbidding foreign government gifts.

“The Trump hotel DC stood as a bright neon sign telling foreign countries and moneyed interests how to bribe the president and a stark reminder to Americans that his decisions as president were just as likely to be about his bottom line as about our interests,” said Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group. “Selling it now that he’s out of office and the grift dried up is, to say the least, too little, too late.”

The purchaser, CGI, manages $325 million from wealthy families, entertainers and sports figures, investing in office buildings and hotels among other kinds of property, according to its website. In addition, the firm partnered late last year with baseball star Alex Rodriguez and another investment firm to start a $650 million fund to buy hotels and convert them to Hilton brands.

CGI has also launched a chain of “socially conscious” hotels that donate to local charities, support local businesses and buy eco-friendly products. In September, it announced it would be opening a hotel in Miami with a glass-bottomed pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean called the Gabriel South Beach as part of its socially conscious offerings. The hotel will be part of the Curio Collection, a Hilton chain.

The head of the firm, Jamaican-born Raoul Thomas, has donated heavily to Democratic party politicians, including the Joe Biden’s campaign. He is a senior board member of National Association of Black Hotel Owners. His firm has invested $30 million in Morris Brown College in Atlanta for a hotel and hospitality training program at the historically Black institution in Atlanta.

It’s not clear how much money the Trump family is making from the sale given that terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Sales of hotels sometimes include “earn outs” in which the seller is only handed all the money promised if the buyer hits certain financial goals in the years after the deal closes.

The Trump family was originally hoping to get $500 million for the hotel when it first put it on the market in the fall of 2019. It was pulled off the market, then put back on this year.

A few hotel experts were surprised by the reported deal price given how few businessmen, tourists and lobbyists are coming to Washington.

Bill Collins, an executive vice chair at commercial real estate broker Cushman Wakefield, said a price equivalent to $1 million for each room is “top dollar” in the industry. By that rough valuation, the Trump hotel would be worth no more than $263 million, nearly $100 million less than it reportedly got.

“They put too much money into it and couldn’t drive up the occupancy,” he told the AP last month. “Can someone manage it better? Maybe, but only marginally.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Trump's SPAC deal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday urged Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to investigate a planned merger between former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check firm for potential violations of securities laws. Trump Media and Technology Group may have privately...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
eturbonews.com

Loss-making Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC sold

Despite Trump’s false claim that it brought in around $150 million during his time in office, government documents show the property lost the former president more than $70 million. The Trump International Hotel is located in a century-old historic building in downtown Washington. The historic building belongs to the US...
WASHINGTON, DC
irei.com

Washington, D.C. hotel sells for $375m

The Trump Organization has reached a deal with the investment fund CGI Merchant Group to sell the lease for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., for $375 million, reported Wall Street Journal and CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Trump International Hotel is in an historic building...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Times

Trump Organization reaches deal to sell rights to Trump International Hotel

The Trump family has reportedly reached a deal to sell the rights to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. According to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal, the Miami-based CGI Merchant Group will pay the Trump Organization $375 million for the high-end luxury hotel just a short walk down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
urbanturf.com

Trump Organization Sells DC Hotel Lease for $375 Million

The Trump name will no longer adorn DC's Old Post Office. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Miami investment firm CGI Merchant Group is in contract to acquire the hotel lease at DC's Trump International Hotel for $375 million. "CGI intends to remove the Trump name, and it has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Luxury Hotel#Hotel Industry#Investment#Ap#Cgi Merchant Group#The Trump Organization#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Times#The Waldorf Astoria#Hilton Worldwide Holdings#The Old Post Office#House#Republican
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Washington Post

Murdoch Has the Power If He Wants Trump to Move On

Rupert Murdoch told News Corp.’s shareholders that former President Donald Trump needs to get over himself. “The current American political debate is profound, whether about education or welfare or economic opportunity,” he said at Wednesday’s annual meeting. “It is crucial that conservatives play an active, forceful role in that debate, but that will not happen if President Trump stays focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future.”
POTUS
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
99K+
Followers
76K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy