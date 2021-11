Folks, believe it or not, but tomorrow marks the start of men’s basketball season, as your No. 17 Ohio State men’s basketball Buckeyes will tip off their 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. ET as they welcome the Akron Zips to the Value City Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and as Chris Holtmann’s team looks to officially turn the page on the demoralizing loss to 15-seed Oral Roberts from last season’s NCAA Tournament, they will enter the game against their in-state foes as 16.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

