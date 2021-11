To date, any time someone requests access to view or edit a document, make comments, and so on, users receive an email, a Google Chat ping, and even several of these on their phones. You can approve or reject these requests everywhere aside from the place it makes the most sense to do so – the document. It seems like a common sense thing, right? Allow users to handle these right at the source? Well, the ability to do so was previously added in beta, and is now expanding to more Workspace users!

