Food Was My Life-Long Passion—Until I Got Pregnant

It's no news that life has ramped back up—offices are reopening, we're attending events, and we're booking getaways once more. It's an exciting time to get back into the world, but amidst re-emergence, the question still remains: what will be different, if anything, post-pandemic? It's an inquiry better answered retrospectively, but one thing is for certain: every person will emerge differently. "During the pandemic, many of us were forced to examine our mental health, perhaps for the first time, and seek solutions to support ourselves and others," says Manoj Dias, a meditation instructor, author, and co-founder of the new Los Angeles-based breathwork Studio, Open. "Together, breathwork and meditation become part of our toolkit for responding to life's challenges and being fully present to savor the good times. As we connect deeper to ourselves through these practices, we organically feel a deeper connection to all of life, to others, and the world around us," Dias explains. To wit, taking time to slow down, find calm, and turn inward through daily rituals like meditation and breathwork feels more paramount than ever. Here, Dias sits down with Vogue to share some of his essential accessories for both practices.

