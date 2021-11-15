Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Notches season high

The 2021 Stone Memorial football season has come to a close, as the Panthers fell in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday at Red Bank, 41-6. “We hate to see it end this way,” said SMHS head football coach Derik Samber. “We were really competitive for three quarters. Mistakes throughout got us. I’m proud of the way our kids fought.”

RED BANK, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO