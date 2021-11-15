Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Notches season high

Zane Gonzalez has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season. Gonzalez was 4-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points for a total of 14 points last week against the Cardinals.
The New England Patriots are used to incredibly efficient quarterbacks, but rookie Mac Jones is taking it to a new level. In fact, the first-round pick set a new NFL record in New England’s Thursday night win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jones completed 22 of his 26 passing attempts for...
An MRI revealed Sunday evening that Matt Paradis tore his ACL in Sunday’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said. He will miss the rest of the regular season. Panthers coach Matt Rhule confirmed the news on Monday. Paradis suffered in...
ELWOOD - The "new look" Shenandoah High School girls basketball team took the floor Thursday evening to open the 2021-22 regular season in a varsity-only game against host Elwood. Although many of the Raider players were new to the varsity, one thing remained from Shenandoah teams of the recent past...
PRAIRIE VIEW – The 2021-22 season has arrived for the Prairie View A&M men's basketball team as they tip off Tuesday, November 9 versus Saint Mary's inside the University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, Calif. for a 9 p.m. CT tip. The Gaels holds the overall 1-0 series against the...
After playing an exhibition last week, the Eastern women’s basketball team will open the regular season Tuesday at home. The Panthers will host Lindenwood at 6 p.m. from Lantz Arena. These two teams played in 2019, with the Panthers winning 88-66. It was the first-ever meeting between the programs. Both...
Hornqvist delivered an assist Thursday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals. Hornqvist is past his prime and situated on fourth line, but he's a member of the league-best Panthers and that keeps him from falling off the map in fantasy hockey.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s one thing to be a struggling football team. It’s another to be a struggling football team seemingly without a direction and any tangible solutions to fix recurring problems. The Carolina Panthers look like the latter under second-year coach Matt Rhule as they head into the...
Penn State assistant coach Adam Fisher raced across the Bryce Jordan Center hardwood after the final buzzer sounded. The Nittany Lions, winners of a 75-59 home-opener over Youngstown State Wednesday night, had delivered for their head coach, And Fisher, seeming to recognize the magnitude of the moment for Micah Shrewsberry in his first career win, wanted to deliver the game ball.
The Berry women's basketball team shook off a season-opening setback the night before to taste victory for the first time this season when the Vikings handed LaGrange a 50-41 defeat Sunday at the USA/SAA Classic in Demorest, Ga. The Vikings now turn their attention to another two-day tournament next weekend...
Carolina Panthers center Matt Paradis suffered an ACL tear Sunday and is out for the season, per NFL reporter Ian Rapoport. The seventh-year lineman was carted off early in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. Paradis has spent time on and off the injury report all season for various...
GLENHAYES — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers picked up a win over Van in the first round sectional play last week but then lost their next two matches to No. 1 seed Buffalo and No. 7 seed Man and were eliminated from postseason play. In the opening round on Monday,...
The 2021 Stone Memorial football season has come to a close, as the Panthers fell in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday at Red Bank, 41-6. “We hate to see it end this way,” said SMHS head football coach Derik Samber. “We were really competitive for three quarters. Mistakes throughout got us. I’m proud of the way our kids fought.”
INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Indianapolis volleyball team picked up their second straight win on Tuesday night, downing McKendree 3-1 in Great Lakes Valley Conference action. With one regular season match remaining, the Hounds sit at 10-7 in conference play. HOW IT HAPPENED. UIndy wasted no time establishing a strong...
— It was a season unlike any other in program history. The Fairbanks High School girls soccer team brought home the Division III regional runner-up trophy Saturday evening from Teays Valley High School. The Lady Panthers (14-7) finished as the runner-up after dropping a 3-2 verdict to Winchester Eastern Brown...
Pauls Valley and No. 9 Plainview combined for over 800 yards in offense and 62 points in Friday's game at Thompson Field. Plainview scored 22 straight points in the second and third quarters for a 41-21 win over the Panthers. Mason Smith had a career high 129 yards receiving to...
Eastern’s men’s basketball team dropped to 0-2 after an 86-44 loss at Saint Louis University Friday evening. The Billikens had four players score double-digits, with the game high coming from Gibson Jimerson, who had 18. Forward Francis Okoro had a double-double with 11 points and 12. rebounds and guard Yuri...
The first week of the 2021 UIL football playoffs is here and the Permian football team will be competing in the Class 6A Division I bracket. Permian will kick things off in the bi-district round against a familiar opponent in El Paso Franklin Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cougar Stadium in El Paso.
INDIANAPOLIS — No matter how many times you do it, it’s always fun to win. PHOTOS: Western Marching Panthers at the marching band state finals. The Western Marching Panthers were named ISSMA Class C marching band state champions during the state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. This is the Marching Panthers' 18th state championship win.
NEW ALBANY — The New Albany team that lost by 30 points at Bloomington South almost three months ago may not look a lot like the squad that takes the field against the Panthers tonight. That’s because the Bulldogs played without seven starters in that 50-20 setback on Aug. 20...
Comments / 0