Best pre-lit Christmas tree sale

By BestReviews, Jennifer Blair
 4 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

Get in the holiday spirit and save some money with a great Christmas tree

There’s something about a brightly lit Christmas tree that instantly gets you in the mood for the holidays. Real trees certainly look and smell great, but it can be a pain to look after them. On the other hand, if you opt for an artificial tree, you’ll have a picture-perfect Christmas tree you can use year after year without any real maintenance.

If you go a step further and opt for a pre-lit tree, you can also save yourself serious time and frustration, because you won’t need to untangle and hang all the strings of lights yourself.

Unfortunately, pre-lit Christmas trees can be pretty pricey unless you score one during a sale. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are an excellent time to find a great price on a pre-lit tree, allowing you to start your holiday season as soon as possible.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals aren’t available just yet, shoppers can get a pretty good idea of this year’s sales by looking at previous years’ discounted items. Check out some of the pre-lit Christmas trees that are sure to brighten up your home and are likely to be discounted this year.

How to find the best deal on a pre-lit Christmas tree

While you often score some early deals on items like computers and TVs, you usually won’t find the best price on an artificial Christmas tree before Black Friday or Cyber Monday. If you see a sale for a tree you have your eye on before those major shopping days, you must jump at the chance, rather than waiting in hopes of a better deal.

Start your shopping now, identifying pre-lit trees you like and noting their regular price. That makes it much easier to figure out how good a deal is when you see a tree on sale. If you find a sale that fits your budget, grab it while you can or you might miss out due to supply issues.

You can keep up to date on can't-miss deals by signing up for the BestReviews email newsletter.

Best pre-lit Christmas trees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CpY9_0cx89NRM00

National Tree Company 6.5 ft. Multicolored Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

With 1838 individually crafted branch tips, this lush artificial tree looks just like the real thing. It also features 650 multicolor lights for a bright, festive appearance. Best of all, its 6.5-foot height and 53-inch diameter easily fit in most rooms while still having an impressively full look.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMASJ_0cx89NRM00

Puleo International 7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Pencil Fraser Fir Christmas Tree

This unique tree looks like a Fraser Fir, but with a pencil shape, so it has a tall, thin appearance. The white needles give the tree a magical look, and its pre-strung white lights contain 250 incandescent bulbs for a soft, warm glow. It’s easy to assemble too.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219VPX_0cx89NRM00

Balsam Hill 6-foot Premium Artificial Classic Blue Spruce Christmas Tree with Clear Lights

This stunning, full artificial tree features light blue-green needles to mimic the look of a Blue Spruce. It features 1644 PVC branch tips and 500 incandescent lights to give it a truly impressive appearance. The hinged branches fold outward for quick set-up, and all the materials are flame-retardant too.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0if4si_0cx89NRM00

Home Accents Holiday 7.5 ft Wesley Long Needle Pine LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with Color Changing Mini Lights

If you have trouble deciding what color lights you want on your Christmas tree, you’ll love this 7.5-foot model with more than 500 color-changing lights. The lights are controlled by a user-friendly foot pedal too. The tree also comes with a folding stand that makes it easy to put together and store.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLZnC_0cx89NRM00

National Tree Company Pre-lit 9-ft. Artificial Dunhill Fir with White Lights

This 9-foot Christmas tree is the perfect centerpiece for a room with tall ceilings. It has a sturdy metal base and 900 white lights that remain lit even if one bulb burns out. The needles are fire-resistant, non-allergenic materials, so it’s safe for use around children and pets too.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LfVLl_0cx89NRM00

Puleo International 7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear Lights

With its flocked branches, this thin artificial tree has a snow-kissed look that’s perfect if you like rustic holiday decor. It’s quick and easy to assemble and includes a sturdy metal stand that keeps the tree stable. A 2-year warranty also backs the 450 clear lights.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQUMS_0cx89NRM00

Hykolity 7.5 ft. Prelit Christmas Tree

With a durable metal stand and PVC needles, this artificial Christmas tree can last for years. Its 7.5-foot height and 52-inch diameter give it an impressive, full appearance and the 400 incandescent lights provide a warm, white glow. All of the tree’s limbs hinge around the center pole, making it easy to set up and take down for storage.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyjT7_0cx89NRM00

Home Accents 7.5 ft. Sparkling Amelia Pine LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

This realistic-looking artificial tree features 600 white fairy lights that give it a soft, warm color. It’s equipped with an on/off pedal for easy operation and a quick-set assembly that allows you to set it up in a matter of minutes. Its 7.5 feet height is perfect for an entryway or foyer too.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45AMxr_0cx89NRM00

HOMAKER Pre-Lit 6.5 ft. Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear Lights

With individually crafted branched tips, this artificial tree has a full, natural look that can hold plenty of ornaments. The 400 warm white lights, snow flocking and pine cones can also help reduce the time required to decorate it. The tree is protected by a 3-year warranty too.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3g0Y_0cx89NRM00

OasisCraft 6.5 ft. Prelit Christmas Tree

If you’re looking for a super realistic tree, this Carolina Pine is definitely worth considering. It features individually crafted branches, different colored needles and pine cones to help give an authentic look. The 550 clear lights offer a cozy glow and are highly durable too.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tk9qA_0cx89NRM00

National 9 ft. Jersey Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor Lights

This large 9-foot tree features 1500 multicolor lights for a truly bright, festive glow. The lights remain lit even if one bulb goes out, so the tree is easy to maintain. For a more realistic look, it features Feel Real branch tip technology too. It also comes in four sections, making the setup extremely easy.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERpol_0cx89NRM00

Puelo International 7.5-Foot Douglas Premier Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

This elegant artificial Christmas tree has 800 warm, clear lights to illuminate any room with a soft glow. It features flame-resistant PVC construction to allow for safe operation and can plug into any standard outlet.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXuvp_0cx89NRM00

Home Accents 7.5 ft. Jackson Noble Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

With 1200 lights, this artificial tree has a bright, eye-catching look that’s the perfect centerpiece for any holiday decor. The sparkling Micro Dot LED lights also change color so that you can choose the perfect option for any mood. The tree’s wires are also extremely thin too, giving it a highly realistic look.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knlPD_0cx89NRM00

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

If you have limited space, this mini Christmas tree is an ideal option. Measuring just 4 feet tall and 31 inches in diameter, it can fit on most table or desktops. It features 150 white lights and can even work well as a centerpiece for your holiday dinner.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Pre Lit Tree#Artificial Christmas Tree#Bestreviews#Cyber
