ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index Increased in October 2021

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee, and MILWAUKEE—The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index jumped 6.8 percent in October to a level of 5,520. Year to date through the first 10 months of 2021, the stock index was up 20.7 percent. “Hotel stocks increased for the second straight month, but performance was led by the...

lodgingmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports U.S. Hotel Performance Increased Slightly from the Previous Week for the Week Ending November 13th

U.S. hotel performance increased slightly from the previous week, according to STR‘s latest data through 13 November. 7-13 November 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 61.6% (-3.9%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$129.98 (+2.6%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$80.02 (-1.4%) Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach...
REAL ESTATE
aba.com

Retail Sales Increase in October

There were $638.2 billion in retail and food service sales in October, an increase of 1.7% from the previous month, and 16.3% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 1.4% from the previous month and were up 14.9% from last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Lodging

Behind the Numbers: STR’s Amanda Hite on Quantitative Cause for Optimism

At the 43rd annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, Amanda Hite, president and CEO of STR, shared with LODGING forecasts based on the numbers she and her team use to help hoteliers make educated business decisions. Hite shared further information following her insights announced during a panel at the conference. Her work for STR, she says, provides data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for hotels globally, so it was from that perspective that she weighed in on some of the stories behind the numbers.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Bay News 9

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Major indexes ended a wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks. The S&P 500 ended little changed and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged barely higher. The Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%. Trading was choppy as investors hold...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Indexes Waver; Dollar Tree Gains

U.S. stocks wavered to start the week, with investors parsing how companies might withstand inflation pressures. The indexes edged higher in early trading, then turned down or flatlined briefly around midday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was roughly unchanged.
STOCKS
hotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Hotel Market Recovery Monitor - 6 November 2021 - STR

The hotel industry rebounded slightly after two weeks of declines, gaining nearly a percentage point in occupancy during the week ending 6 November. The uptick was expected given that history shows a similar pattern after a Halloween Sunday. Of course, due to Halloween, Sunday demand was down significantly with decreases also seen on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Week over week, average daily rate (ADR) was nearly flat (+0.2%) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 1.8%. Even with that slight growth, indices to the comparable period in 2019 showed a sharp decrease, with the 2019 RevPAR index falling to a 21-week low.
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports London Hotel Performance Reached Pandemic-era Highs in October

London’s hotel industry reported its highest performance levels of the pandemic-era, according to preliminary October 2021 data from STR. Each of the three key performance metrics were the highest for any month since February 2020. Even with the overall improvement, London’s performance remained well below the pre-pandemic comparables from October...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Stocks#Hotels#Str#The Msci Us Reit Index#Hotel Brand#Reit
TheStreet

Focus on Individual Stocks, Not Misleading Indexes

Markets, as measured by major indexes, have been surging to records for weeks now, but that can be a distraction. "In an expanding stock market, the smart trader is the one picking stocks – and not leaning into index timing," Real Money's James "Rev Shark" Deporre wrote recently. Deporre advocates...
STOCKS
valdostatoday.com

October net tax revenues increase

The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in October approached $2.48 billion, for an increase of $460.7 million, or 22.9 percent, compared to October 2020, when net tax collections totaled roughly $2.02 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled nearly $9.58 billion, for an increase of $1.36 billion, or 16.6 percent, over FY 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
wraltechwire.com

ChannelAdvisor reports a profit as ecommerce sales continue to surge

MORRISVILLE – Ecommerce services provider ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) continues to grow revenues across multiple segments in a year in which income has surged beyond the increase in sales ignited across the world of online buyig ignited by COVID-19. “We continued to execute extremely well in Q3, driving strong growth, record revenue, and adjusted EBITDA that exceeded the high-end of our guidance range for the quarter,” said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor’s chief executive officer, in a statement, early Tuesday,
MORRISVILLE, NC
hotelnewsresource.com

STR and Tourism Economics Forecast U.S. Hotel Demand and ADR Will Near Full Recovery in 2022

U.S. hotel demand as well as average daily rate (ADR) on a nominal basis will near full recovery in 2022, according to the upgraded forecast just released by STR and Tourism Economics at the 43rd Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference. Additionally, revenue per available room (RevPAR) on a nominal basis is projected to be fully recovered in 2023.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Faltered In October

Shares of the messenger RNA (mRNA) drug and vaccine developer Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) slipped by a noteworthy 10.7% during the month of October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Moderna's stock fell by double digits in response to strong pivotal-stage trial results for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) oral COVID-19 medication known as molnupiravir.
STOCKS
newyorkconstructionreport.com

Dodge Momentum Index leading indicator shows 10% increase in October

The Dodge Momentum Index increased 10% in October to 181.2 (2000=100), from the revised September reading of 164.6, Dodge Construction Network reports. The Momentum Index is a monthly measure of the initial report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year. In October, commercial planning rose 14% and institutional gained 3%.
CONSTRUCTION
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 200-point fall led by losses for Visa, Goldman Sachs stocks

Shares of Visa and Goldman Sachs are seeing declines Wednesday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Visa (V) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 199 points (0.6%) lower. Visa's shares are off $11.68, or 5.4%, while those of Goldman Sachs are off $8.75, or 2.2%, combining for an approximately 135-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Walgreens Boots (WBA) Travelers (TRV) and American Express (AXP) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
SKIFT

Skift Recovery Index: October 2021 Highlights

This report highlights the latest insights from the Skift Recovery Index. The index covers travel’s performance since January 2020, up to and including October 2021. The Skift Recovery Index is a real-time measure of where the travel industry at large — and the core verticals within it — stands in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides the travel industry with a powerful tool for strategic planning, of utmost importance in this uncertain business climate.
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

What to Expect From Sweetgreen Following Its IPO

Greg Martin, the co-founder of Rainmaker Securities, joined Cheddar to talk about fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen's IPO launch on the New York Stock Exchange. Martin said he is not confident the market will react positively to the launch and expects volatility ahead because "when you look at their metrics, they're good but not great." He also noted that it might take investors a while to figure out exactly what the brand is as it balances between being a traditional restaurant and a tech-enabled food platform.
MARKETS
seeitmarket.com

Stock Market Indexes Waver But Bulls Still In Charge

The S&P 500 Index struggled Tuesday, closing down 0.35%. This marked only the third day of selling in the last twenty sessions. Note that the body of Tuesday’s candle bearishly engulfed the two prior bodies… and today’s futures are pointing lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.31%), NASDAQ Composite (-0.60%),...
STOCKS
Lodging

Benchmark Pyramid Adds 34 Hotels to Management Portfolio

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas—Benchmark Pyramid has added 34 hotels to its management portfolio in recent months, as the company sees a surge of demand across all areas of its business in both acquisitions and new management contracts. The new properties in the United States include both select- and full-service brands by Marriott, Hilton, and IHG, and range in location from Michigan to Texas. In Europe, additions to the portfolio have included three English properties: Staverton Estate in Daventry, Yotel in Manchester, and London EDITION in the capital. Benchmark Pyramid has also taken on new assignments in Spain’s Mallorca, Ibiza, and Barcelona for an additional 12 hotels. The news brings Benchmark Pyramid’s worldwide portfolio to more than 230 properties in the United States, Caribbean, and Europe.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
theridgewoodblog.net

Producer Price Index Fans Inflation Fears Increasing at and Annualized Rate of 6.2%

Ridgewood NJ, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand increased 0.6 percent in October, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices moved up 0.5 percent in September and 0.7 percent in August. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index rose 8.6 percent for the 12 months ended in October.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy