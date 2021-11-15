ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed is losing credibility over its inflation narrative, Mohamed El-Erian says

Cover picture for the articleMohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Allianz SE, listens during a Bloomberg Television interview on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Wei Leng Tay | Bloomberg | Getty Images. The Federal Reserve is losing credibility over its long-standing view that...

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Meet the person responsible for keeping inflation from spiraling out of control – without tanking the economy

The person who helms the Federal Reserve is one of the most powerful figures in the world. Their job is also one of the most impactful on the lives of ordinary Americans, not to mention others across the world. That will be especially true in the coming months as the Fed seeks to tame soaring prices without jeopardizing the economic recovery. The consequences of getting it wrong could be catastrophic and result in higher inflation, a return to recession or, worse, the Fed might have to deal with stagflation – in which you get both rising prices and a sluggish...
BUSINESS
newspressnow.com

Speaker says Fed can't wait too long to tackle inflation

Esther George tells a story about buying her first house when mortgage rates were 12% and the Federal Reserve took painful measures to get nagging inflation under control. "The good news is this is not where we are at today," George, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, told an audience in St. Joseph. "But I do hear for the first time in some 30 years people talking more about inflation."
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Jeff Cox
Jerome Powell
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: Chill, this week's news on wages points to anything but hyperinflation

Suddenly people are talking about inflation, even hyperinflation, in a way they haven’t since the 1980s. In October the United States posted its highest annual consumer price index increase in 30 years, with inflation up 6.2% and “core” (excluding volatile prices) inflation of 4.6%. US underlying inflation Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers – arguably the finest policy economist of his generation – contends that what’s happening is not transitory. He says soon inflation could soon climb to double digits, where it hasn’t been for 40 years. There are plenty of other leading economists, including Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, who argue that what’s...
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Texas bond king says Fed has it wrong on inflation. Here’s why

The bond market is where corporations and governments go to borrow, and what happens there has long provided signals of where the economy is headed. Investors must look months and years and even decades ahead as they make decisions on whose bonds to buy and at what interest rates. Historically,...
TEXAS STATE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#New Economy#Allianz Se#Bloomberg Television#The Federal Reserve#Cnbc#Adipec#Fed Chair#The Labor Department
investing.com

NY Fed's Williams says inflation increases becoming broader based

(Reuters) -Inflation in the United States is becoming more broad based and expectations for future price increases are rising, a trend policymakers will be watching closely, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Thursday. While some of the price increases seen today are related to the pandemic...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

Rising inflation puts central banks’ credibility at stake

The US Federal Reserve is “running out of excuses” for high inflation, says James Mackintosh in The Wall Street Journal. US consumer prices rose by 6.2% year-on-year in October, the fastest rate since 1990. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, hit an annual 4.6%, the highest since 1991.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pressure on Fed's Powell is rising as inflation worsens

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surely expected to have some breathing room after taking the first step this month to dial back the Fed’s emergency aid for the economy. Just a week later, though, the government reported that consumer prices grew over the previous 12 months by the most in three decades. The inflation spike has squeezed consumers, posed a threat to the Biden administration and intensified pressure on Powell to act. Some economists — and some Fed officials — want the Fed to move faster to rein in its ultra-low-rate policies. Other policymakers favor a more patient approach...
BUSINESS
fanniemae.com

Fed Begins Taper with Inflation in Focus

The October Consumer Price Index (CPI), reported after the completion of our forecast, was two-tenths higher than we had expected. Therefore, our already upwardly revised Q4 2021 forecast of 6.2 and 4.6 percent for annual topline and core CPI respectively, is likely too low. The prospect of a longer lasting inflationary period is now more likely. Thus, in our view the Federal Reserve will end the purchases of securities for their portfolio by mid-year and begin raising the Federal Funds rate target in the fourth quarter of 2022. Both third quarter 2021 real gross domestic product (GDP) and the October employment report were near our expectations. These combined with signs of a turnaround in business inventory investment have affirmed our previous growth outlook. Hence, we made only minor adjustments and expect 4.8 percent growth in 2021 and 3.7 percent growth in 2022 GDP.
BUSINESS
newstalkflorida.com

The Fed Could End Inflation, But Experts Say Wall Street Would Hate It

The Federal Reserve’s decision to reduce its monthly bond purchases amid growing inflation has contributed to a surge in prices, benefiting billionaires and corporations while hurting lower-income Americans, multiple experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Ending inflation would pose a huge risk for Wall Street and the financial markets,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Slow Fed is the biggest risk to the stock market - Mohamed El-Erian

Mohamed El-Erian, former PIMCO CEO and an adviser to Allianz and Gramercy Funds, said Thursday that the biggest risk facing both the stock market and the economy is that the Federal Reserve will act too slowly to tamp down inflation. "I think that's the highest risk that the market faces...
STOCKS

