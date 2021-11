I’m going to try and sell you on adopting an unnatural practice. I’m talking about double-wristing, and to save you a risky Google search, this is the practice of wearing a smartwatch (in this case, the Apple Watch Series 7) on one wrist and a traditional watch on the other. Fair warning, if you do so, then people may give you sideways glances, friends may question why you’re doing such a weird thing, and your body is going to take a little while to adapt as you get used to a new feeling. This has certainly been my experience, but it has been worth it.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO