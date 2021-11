Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is “feeling very strong and positive” as he recovers from a ruptured aorta suffered during a concert in late September. “I was able to return home from hospital 10 days after my surgery to continue recovery at home,” the rocker explained in a message posted to the band's Instagram. “It has now been 7 weeks since the night it all happened and I’m feeling very strong and positive. My incisions have healed very well and I can definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

