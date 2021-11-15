ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The best matching family Christmas pajamas sale

By Bre Richey, BestReviews
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2tU0_0cx85zOm00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What are the best matching family Christmas pajamas for sale?

Nothing can get a family into the holiday spirit quite like waking up on Christmas morning wearing matching family Christmas pajamas. Not only do they encourage unity and togetherness, but matching pajamas also elevate the look of your family holiday photo. Plus, with so many designs and styles to choose from, you can assemble the perfect set to suit your family.

Whether coordinated pajamas are a holiday tradition or you’re jumping on the matching pajama trend for the first time this year, here are some of the best matching family Christmas pajama sales you won’t want to miss.

How to choose matching family Christmas pajamas

Pick your color and print

The first choice you have to make when buying matching family Christmas pajamas is choosing the color and print. Red and green are typical Christmas colors, while black and blue don’t scream Christmas quite as strongly. Plaid patterns like buffalo check and gingham are popular options, or you could decide to forgo a pattern and stick with a solid color. If you have a particular theme, that could also help narrow down your search.

Decide if you want to match

Do you want to match perfectly, or do you just want to be coordinated with similar colors and patterns? For example, if you want a red buffalo check, some family members can wear that pattern for pants while others have shirts with the same print. Or you can all wear identical pajamas. Both are great looks.

How to find sales on matching Christmas pajamas

With Christmas just around the corner, all things Christmas will start going on sale soon, especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you have a specific pajama set in mind, keep an eye on it or add it to your cart to see if it goes on sale. You could also sign up for the BestReviews email newsletter to be notified of the best deals each day.

Best matching family Christmas pajamas on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XpFk_0cx85zOm00

Matching Striped Family Pajama Collection

This red and white striped family pajama collection is the perfect holiday print and reminiscent of the classic candy cane. You can have everyone in the family wear all stripes or throw in a solid red or white shirt to break up the pattern.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXjXT_0cx85zOm00

Jammies For Your Families “The Most Wonderful Time of The Year” Pajama Collection

Choose from several variations of styles and colors, including pants, shorts and long-sleeves in both green and white. For sizing options, you can choose between baby, toddler, boy, girl, women, men, big and tall and plus size.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2LLL_0cx85zOm00

Reindeer Print Family Christmas Pajamas

At 50% off, these family Christmas pajamas are very affordable to pre-order. The reindeer print is on all pieces to give a uniform look. Styles include a onesie for infants and pants and a long-sleeve shirt for children and adults.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aaDr7_0cx85zOm00

Matching Mix It Tartan Family Pajama Set Collection

You can choose between a nightdress or pants and a long-sleeved button-up all in the tartan pattern for children, while adult sizes come with tartan pants and a white long-sleeve shirt. Sizes start at XS and include plus sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSRFr_0cx85zOm00

Jammies For Your Families Peanuts Snoopy Pajama Collection

If you have Snoopy fans in your family, they will love this matching pajama collection. Choose from two options — the first set includes pants and a long-sleeved button-up in the Snoopy pattern, while the second has Snoopy pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9DIp_0cx85zOm00

Matching Tropical Santa Family Pajama Collection

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas in a tropical location or simply don’t love snow, these family pajamas are the ideal set. Both the adult and children sets feature a tropical Christmas design on the pants and a shirt that says, “Let it snow somewhere else.”

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325zum_0cx85zOm00

Plaid Personalized Family Pajamas

Personalizing your family pajamas adds a special touch to your Christmas. There are four font options to choose from. This set includes a long-sleeved shirt and pants in a red plaid design, and you can get them for 40% off right now.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eki8N_0cx85zOm00

Jammies For Your Families The Nightmare Before Christmas Pajama Collection

Those who can’t pick whether they love Halloween or Christmas more will appreciate these “Nightmare Before Christmas” pajamas. Pants and long-sleeved shirts are available for children and adults, while babies have the option of a zip-up one-piece.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a22OE_0cx85zOm00

Matching Merry Family Pajama Collection

These red “Merry” family pajamas are available for everyone in the family, including babies, children, adults, big and tall, plus size and even pets. A one-piece zip-up is available for babies, while adults will receive pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enxdx_0cx85zOm00

Red and Green Silk Family Pajamas

Made out of silk, this family pajama set is perfect for those who want to be comfortable. They come with pants and a long-sleeved button-up shirt in your choice of red or green. They’re discounted by 50% right now.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKHN6_0cx85zOm00

Jammies For Your Families Mickey Mouse Pajama Collection

This pajama collection is ideal for families that love Mickey Mouse. Pick between different styles, including footed pajamas, a nightgown or pants and a long-sleeved shirt. The pants have two different designs, so you can be coordinated without being overly matched.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qy9s1_0cx85zOm00

Matching Plaid Family Pajama Collection

In this family pajama collection, you can choose between three different colors and styles of plaid. Choose for the whole family to match, or everyone can choose their favorite.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXdA0_0cx85zOm00

Matching Hanukkah Family Pajama Collection

If you celebrate Hanukkah, you’ll probably prefer the design of this matching pajama set. It also comes in a gorgeous blue color, which often gets overshadowed by green and red. This collection also allows family members to be coordinated but not perfectly matched.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
thepioneerwoman.com

15 Best Christmas China Patterns That Make a Beautiful Family Heirloom

The holidays are right around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about your favorite Christmas traditions: trimming the tree, baking sugar cookies, and possibly the most important thing—hosting your holiday meal! You want the food to be great—whether it's a Christmas Eve dinner or Christmas brunch), but you also need the your table setting to be festive. That's where the best Christmas china patterns come in handy.
LIFESTYLE
Consumer Reports.org

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees

Shopping for an artificial Christmas tree may seem simple enough, but there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye. The sheer number of available options can be overwhelming, and given all the shortages consumers are facing this year and possible shipping delays, there’s no better time to buy one than right now.
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

I Discovered a Clever Hack to Wear Matching Family Holiday Pajamas Every Year Without Overspending

As far as holiday pajamas are concerned, the long-standing tradition goes as follows: all the children (and often, all the adults, too) unwrap a present on Christmas Eve night only to discover that it's a set of PJs that match everyone else's — often red and black buffalo check flannels or long johns with a reindeer print all over them. Whatever the style, everyone then changes into them, goes to sleep, and wakes up the next morning looking festive as they carry on opening gifts and celebrating the day.
LIFESTYLE
CBS 42

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Pajamas#Christmas Morning#Holiday Pajamas#Hanukkah#Bestreviews
herscherpilot.com

Christmas Sale at Anderson House

Herscher Area Historical Society is ready for its third annual Christmas Treasures and Décor Sale. It will be held Saturday November 13th and Sunday November 14th from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. There will be tree skirts, lights, wreaths, villages, snowmen, dishes, glassware and more. Dozens of items are less...
HERSCHER, IL
Time Out Global

Best Christmas gifts for techies

Coolest gizmos and gadgets any techie will love to unwrap for Christmas. If you're not a tech lover or a gadget freak, chances are buying a gift for that special someone who is technology-obsessed feels like a huge task. The worst part is they probably already have every cool gadget available in the market. To help you select what to wrap for them this Christmas, we've put together a list of some of the latest and most innovative gadgets and pieces of tech out there. Read below and start shopping. Who knows, you may find something here that you might end up buying for yourself.
ELECTRONICS
Real Simple

8 Cute and Cozy Pajama Sets From Nordstrom That Are on Sale Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's absolutely nothing wrong with wearing an old tee and sweatpants to bed, or throwing on some leggings and whatever oversized shirt happens to be nearby. But doesn't wearing a matching pajama set just feel so much better? There's something so relaxing about going to sleep in cute, comfy PJs that were meant to be together, and with Nordstrom offering pajama sets up to 60 percent off, it's the perfect time to stock up on a few. Or a lot. We won't judge.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 23 Best Holiday Gifts For Tweens

It’s hard to find the best Christmas gifts for those we know are infinitely more aware than we are of what is cool, and tweens absolutely fit into this category — if not define it. Being a tween in the age of social media may be uniquely challenging because they know what is on-trend and exactly what they do and don’t want. We want the best gifts for her to be something they’ll like, which is a tall order in this category! The best way to impress a tween is trying to just pay attention to what they like. Those are probably...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Relationships
veranda.com

The 12 Best Pajamas for Cozy Winter Nights

As the days get shorter and the evenings longer and temperatures begin to creep down, we begin dreaming of long evenings by a towering fire with a good book and a glass of wine. What better to curl up in than a great set of button-down pajamas or a fabulous silk nightgown or caftan?
APPAREL
bhvfd14.org

Christmas Tree Fundraiser Sale

The Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad holds our Annual Christmas Trees Fundraiser Sale in the rear parking lot of the Firehouse. This decades-old tradition is one of our most important fundraisers of the year, and would like to thank everyone for their continued support as all trees have been selling out early for the past few years!
ADVOCACY
moneysavingmom.com

Holiday Pajamas for the Family only $9.99!

Zulily has Holiday Pajamas for the family for just $9.99 today!. There are tons of cute styles to choose from. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
SHOPPING
WATE

The best novelty gifts for expecting mothers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which novelty gift for expecting mothers is best?  Whether you’re shopping for a mom-to-be, family member or friend, usually the best gifts are the ones that are functional, yet pampering at the same time. Regardless of whether someone is a first-time or third-time mom, nurturing […]
LIFESTYLE
WATE

Hot holiday gifts and gadgets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This year, the shopping season will be very different than in years past. So we turned to the expert, tech and lifestyle journalist Anna De Souza to provide insight into some of the challenges of the holidays. This year, the experts are advising consumers to make...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WMBB

The best budget gifts for moms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for moms is best? Even those on a tight gift budget can find a way to impress mom this year with dozens of affordable gifts available. When you gift-shop within a certain price range, including for mom, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WATE

Remix a traditional family classic this Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Perhaps one of the most beloved pastimes at Thanksgiving is cooking traditional family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. While family favorites always hit the spot − especially during the holidays − a few might be ready for a refresh. That’s why Libby’s Vegetables has partnered with TV personality Jocelyn Delk Adams and author of the award-winning cookbook Grandbaby Cakes to honor her grandmother’s recipes and remix them with a fun “grandbaby” twist.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 best high-end gifts for couples

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for couples is best?  If you want to splurge on someone, then you’re already in the right spirit, but there’s definitely a wrong way to splurge. Make sure that whatever you’re spending money on is something that you know the recipient has an interest […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WWD

The 30 Best Candle Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

Click here to read the full article. Stuck in a holiday shopping rut? Look no further than the candle aisle. Luxury candles make for stress-free holiday gifts for women and men on your list because they effortlessly transform any space. The simple act of placing a new candle on a coffee table, bookshelf or nightstand instantly turns a plain, lifeless room into a soothing self-care sanctuary. “Candles make a great gift because they feel like someone is taking care of you,” says Kudzi Chikumbu, a candle curator in Los Angeles behind the popular Instagram account Sir Candle Man. “The idea of...
HOME & GARDEN
WATE

Share some love with our furry friends this holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The holidays are a season of giving, and you can give an adoptable pet a place to feel loved this holiday season. This week, we met our Pet of the Week, “Willameena,” as our friend Cera Smith also discussed ways you can help out shelter animals, not just during the holidays, but all year long. She also offered some great advice for keeping your pets safe during Thanksgiving.
PETS
Twin Falls Times-News

Tickets on sale for 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical'

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the next College of Southern Idaho Theater Department’s production of the 2021-2022 season “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” a joint production with Magic Valley Little Theater. Performances will take place in the CSI Fine Arts Theater Dec. 8-11 at 7:30 p.m....
PERFORMING ARTS
News Channel 34

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
SHOPPING
WATE

WATE

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy