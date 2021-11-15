ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

People who decorate for Christmas early are happier, study finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alexa Mae Asperin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJuuu_0cx85qSF00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – If you already started decorating for Christmas, consider yourself a happy and friendly person.

The research listed in the Journal of Environmental Psychology finds people who put up their Christmas decorations early tend to be happier and friendlier.

Your Christmas tree may cost you more green this year

“The results support the idea that residents can use their home’s exterior to communicate attachment and possibly to integrate themselves into a neighborhood’s social activities,” researchers wrote.

Psychologists say Christmas decorations are nostalgic and bring people back to simpler and happier times. They say it also helps boost dopamine.

Dreaming of a White Castle Christmas? Chain releases gift guide for fast-foodies

“It does create that neurological shift that can produce happiness,” psychologist Deborah Serani told TODAY . “I think anything that takes us out of our normal habituation, the normal day in, day out … signals our senses, and then our senses measure if it’s pleasing or not.”

The only potential downside to decorating early is you’ll need to take care that your Christmas tree lives long enough to make it to the big day. If properly cared for, Good Housekeeping estimates a healthy Christmas tree will last about five weeks on average. But if you want the Christmas spirit to last longer than that, a fake tree should do the trick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Research Suggests That People Who Decorate Their Homes for the Holidays Seem Friendlier to Their Neighbors

Decorating for the holidays is a tradition for many families—stringing up twinkling lights, hanging wreaths on doors and windows, and wrapping garland around your fence posts are all ways to prepare your home's exterior for the holly jolly season. Beyond making your own house look extra special, it's also fun to see what your neighbors have chosen to display. However, if you see a nearby house that's not decorated, it may change the way you feel about the people who live there. According to research highlighted by ABC 27 and published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, people who hang up holiday decorations appear friendlier to their neighbors.
LIFESTYLE
WTRF- 7News

Christmas decorations and the joy they bring

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) You may notice your neighbors are beginning to decorate their homes for the holidays. Some people say it’s too soon.  Although it is not quite Thanksgiving yet, you may be debating on pulling out those holiday decorations and stringing up those lights. Does the rush to decorate early stem from all the […]
WHEELING, WV
Esquire

FLIKR Is Home Decor for People Who Love Fire

Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Heavily researched. Thoroughly vetted. These picks are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash. The International Association of Candle Snobs would have you believe that a scented candle—whether it's Yankee or Le Labo—is the only way to introduce a manageable flame into your home. And every holiday season, it tightens its iron grip on the small-indoor-fire market, urging you to burn wax that smells like pine trees and sugar cookies, or else gift wax that smells like pine trees and sugar cookies to your loved ones, spreading its influence from household to household.
HOME & GARDEN
huntingdondailynews.com

Let Christmas decorating commence

Sunday was such a dreary day. I had plans to take a photo of the boys at the barn for a Christmas card and empty the pots of mums on my porch, but the weather didn’t work for any of that. You know what it did work for though — cleaning the house and putting up our Christmas tree.
HUNTINGDON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Christmas Spirit#Christmas Tree#Weather#Psychologists#Kron#Good Housekeeping#Fox 8 Cleveland
cbslocal.com

Can Putting Up Holiday Decorations Make You Happier?

STILLWATER (WCCO) – If the winter blues got you feeling down, getting into the holiday spirit could be the remedy. From the bright lights to the bright colors, we wanted to know: Can putting up holiday decorations make you happy? Good Question. Tucked in along the main drag in Stillwater...
STILLWATER, MN
Lifehacker

Why It's Actually Good to Decorate 'Early' for Christmas, According to Science

I am wholly and unwaveringly a December Christmas decorator. (Before kids, sometimes it was mid-month before I decked any halls.) No ornament leaves its box, no sprig of holly tickles the mantel, no tree makes its way through the front door until Thanksgiving has passed. I’m generally not down with seasonal rushing; I am low-key offended by both pumpkin spice anything on store shelves in August and Christmas trees adorning my local Costco while I’m doing back-to-school shopping.
SCIENCE
Slate

The People Who Ordered Gifts Too Early

Julia Moser typically waits to do her shopping until the eleventh hour, but this year, Moser said she found herself struck with a case of the “supply chain scaries,” a quite contagious fear that the normal flow of goods into stores where we can buy them has been completely gummed up thanks to effects of the pandemic. So this time, she ordered her boyfriend’s Christmas gift in mid-October. The gift? An iSi whipper. (Ever had whipped cream fancily dispensed atop your drink at Starbucks? That can is an iSi whipper.) “He’s very into cocktail making,” Moser said. “Apparently you can use it to infuse all sorts of things for cocktail ingredients. I was like ‘that’s exactly the kind of thing that would get delayed at the port.’ ” Except it didn’t. It didn’t even take the projected shipping time when she placed her order. It came the very next day.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS 42

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS4 Indy

Fear or phobia? How the ‘spooky season’ can affect people

INDIANAPOLIS — With a week to go until Halloween, we are in peak “spooky season.” Many of us are indulging in annual Halloween activities: watching scary movies, going to haunted houses, decorating our homes in creepy décor. While for many, it’s all in the name of fun, for some people it can be a trigger […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Grandmothers more connected to their grandchildren than own kids, study says

The relationship between a grandmother and her grandchildren may be even more precious than previously thought.A new study that examined brain function in grandmothers found that they may be more connected to their grandchildren than to their own children, as they feel greater “emotional empathy” for the younger generation.Researchers at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, recruited 50 women with at least one biological grandchild aged between three and 12 to take part in the study.They used functional magnetic resonance imaging to observe brain activity when grandmothers looked at photos of their grandchild, the child’s parents and images of an unrelated...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
Interesting Engineering

Over One Million Americans May Have Permanently Lost the Sense of Smell From COVID-19

It turns out, surviving a global pandemic could come with a personal cost. More than one million U.S. citizens who contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus suffered a lingering loss of their sense of smell in a condition called anosmia, and up to 1.6 million people in the country have withstood chronic anosmia that lasted at least six months after a coronavirus infection, according to a recent study published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy