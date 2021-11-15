ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cam Newton Sparks Panthers’ Stunning Win In Arizona

By wpalaszczuk
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etk84_0cx85mAZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WshnP_0cx85mAZ00

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

The Carolina Panthers saved their most impressive victory of the season for Cam Newton’s return engagement, as they took advantage of the opposition’s weakened state in a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Carolina used a limited package with Newton, which included mostly run & pass option plays to keep Arizona’s defense off balance. Haason Reddick forced a sack-fumble on their first defensive possession, and used the short field to strike first on the scoreboard with a one-yard touchdown rush from Newton.

The Panthers, to a man, all said that Newton’s presence brought the team a jolt.

“He came in, he put the work in on Thursday, Friday, Saturday to learn a package – we kind of came up with some things that he knew,” Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s a veteran player, so his mind is ‘Hey, on this play – I’ve run this 100 times – and it’s called this now.’ I think the credit goes to Joe (Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady) and Sean (Panthers QBs coach Sean Ryan) as well. Cam put the work in with them and there was a good feeling down in that quarterback room.”

“Yes, for sure. From the moment bro got there. It’s like a dream come true,” Carolina wide receiver Robby Anderson said. “To come to Carolina, and for him to come back, it’s like a dream come true.”

Newton called his return game to the Panthers, “impeccable”.

“I wouldn’t even call it the new me, but I’m big on energy and that feeling on the sideline collectively as a team started with PJ, and the offense going out there… and the defense getting the turnover. That’s a combination of a great team win on the road,” Newton said. “That was a great team that we played and just for it to come to full circle, offensively, defensively, special teams, it was great work.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers)

Reddick feasted against in his first game against his former team, collecting 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits.

“ It felt good, real good I’m not going to lie. I’m really happy to come back here and get a W after everything I’ve been through here, everything that happened this offseason,” Reddick said. “For us to go out and dominate and play a game like that, I’m extremely happy.”

Arizona acted aggressively for the entire game missing on three 4th-Down conversions, including one on their second first quarter drive. Carolina took advantage of more great field position, with Newton culminating the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson.

Carolina’s defense smothered the Arizona offense, forcing a Colt McCoy interception on the Cardinals’ third drive. The Panthers added the first of four Zane Gonzalez field goals at the end of the ensuing drive, and the home team never got closer in the contest.

PJ Walker earned his second career win as a starter, completing 22-of-29 passes for 167 yards with one interception. Newton attempted just four passes and three runs, but it was easy to see the dynamic force that he can bring to catalyze the offense.

Christian McCaffrey, who had to elude concussion protocol during the game, touched the ball 23 times for his highest workload since returning to action. McCaffrey said having Newton back, just for his red-zone execution is lethal.

“I think it just gives the defense another thing that they have to prepare for,” McCaffrey said. “He’s a special player in every way. It definitely gives different looks for a defense to have to prepare for.”

Rhule was asked after the game if this was the most “complete” effort in the 2021 campaign.

“I don’t know, it was more complete than last week – that’s kind of how short my memory is. It was a step forward from last week,” Rhule said. “I know we’ve had some good moments. It was a trying week, there was a lot of work being done. I think anytime your backup quarterback comes in and plays the way he played, that gives you a chance. A lot of guys rose up around him.”

The win for Carolina (5-5) put them back into possession of the final playoff spot in the NFC with seven games to play, with the week ahead focused on getting Newton up to speed to potentially start next week.

Newton’s first home game in his Panthers redux comes next Sunday against the Washington Football Team (3-6) off of Washington’s win over Tampa Bay.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Cam Newton Agrees To Deal To Return To Carolina Panthers

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — After Sam Darnold suffered an injury, the Carolina Panthers were left without a quarterback. They’re now calling upon an old friend to fill the void. The team re-signed veteran quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday. “He’s back,” the news story on Panthers.com read. Boogie’s Back 🕺 pic.twitter.com/1m6OX56FDl — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2021 The agreement is pending a physical. Cam Newton's deal with the #Panthers is for the rest of the 2021 season, I'm told. A chance to reset his career, then hit free agency in March. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 11, 2021 Earlier on Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Newton...
NFL
MIX 107.9

Panthers’ Home Woes Continue After Patriots Drubbing

CHARLOTTE – Sam Darnold threw three interceptions, two on back-to-back drives, as the Carolina Panthers dropped their third straight home game with a 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Darnold started the game despite spending the majority of the week in concussion protocol and battling a right shoulder injury. The Panthers activated Darnold on […]
NFL
MIX 107.9

Panthers face surging New England Patriots

  The losing streak is finally over! The Panthers snapped their four game skid last week with a win over the Falcons. Can they build on that win this week? The Patriots come to town on Sunday for a 1:00 kickoff at Bank of America stadium. While the Pats are no longer the juggernaut they […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
wccbcharlotte.com

Is Cam Newton Coming Back To The Panthers A Dream Or A Nightmare?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam’s back! The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that Cam has signed a one year deal with the team, worth $10 million. Current quarterback Sam Darnold is out four to six weeks with a shoulder injury. Head coach Matt Rhule says he called cam on Tuesday night and asked if he had any interest in coming back and he emphatically said yes. Newton arrived in Charlotte Thursday and met with team owner David Tepper and underwent a physical.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cam Newton Meeting With Panthers, Reunion In Charlotte?

Cam Newton could be going home -- the former MVP is reportedly set to meet with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday ... as the injury-laden team looks for serious quarterback help. The 32-year-old has been out of the job since getting cut by the New England Patriots in September ......
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Bleacher Report

Schefter: Cam Newton Has Chance to Win Panthers' 2022 QB1 Job amid Sam Darnold Injury

Cam Newton not only has a chance to earn the starting quarterback job with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 but also in 2022, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Starter Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury that should sideline him for four to six weeks, but Schefter reported the Panthers are "operating as if the quarterback will not play again this season."
NFL
MIX 107.9

Panthers face Cardinals – and Cam’s back!

So things got a lot more interesting for the Panthers this week. What started out as a normal game week against the 8-1 Cardinals turned into the return of Superman. Former MVP quarterback Cam Newton is back for at least the rest of the season after starter Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury that will […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton's Panthers the only NFC South team to win Week 10; updated standings

Cam Newton’s Carolina Panthers were the only NFC South team to win in Week 10, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are still ahead of them in the divisional standings. Tom Brady’s probably still pouting after he got walloped by the Washington Football Team, which kept the Saints just a game back despite earning their own ugly road loss this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Arizona Cardinals#Instagram
Yardbarker

Cam Newton to start for Panthers against Washington?

With quarterback Sam Darnold out for at least a month due to a shoulder injury, the Carolina Panthers brought 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton back last week ahead of Sunday's matchup at the Arizona Cardinals and teased Newton could make appearances in that contest even though he'd only participated in a single practice with the club. Newton made a significant impact in what became a 34-10 win that improved the Panthers to 5-5 on the season. He notched a pair of touchdowns in his first two plays and announced to the football world: "I'm back!"
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

803
Followers
212
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy