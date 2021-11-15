ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Skyh Black Says Girlfriend KJ Smith Taught Him How To Be A Leading Man By Being An ‘Exemplary Leading Lady’

By Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2md5Xb_0cx85kP700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhPrN_0cx85kP700

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Chances are, you know exactly who Skyh Black is because he is your #MCE. The handsome actor starred in Tyler Perry’s Sistas and now he’s a leading man in ALLBLK’s steamy series Lace.

Skyh embodies Othello Charles in the sexy legal drama . Othello’s “by any means necessary” approach to his career often lands him in the bed of his clients. “The show is really a legal drama that you have this array of professional lawyers come together to get high-end clientele out of any situation,” he revealed during a Zoom interview promoting the show.

It was only a year ago, he was valet parking cars to make a living while pursing her dream of being an actor. The handsome hopeful eventually landed his breakout role on Sistas thanks to Tyler Perry . It was on set, he met “the love of his life,” actress KJ Smith. The duo are such a stunning couple, some fans thought their romance was fake.

“It’s not fake,” he says briefly touching on their relationship. “We kept it secret for a long time. We were trying to keep our jobs,” he added with a giggle. Later in the conversation, he recall learning how to be a leading man by watching how she interacted on the Sistas set with the cast and crew. “How she really was so open and said, ‘Hi. Welcome.” she was the exemplary leading woman. Don’t let her know, but I was feeling her back then.” I interject to ask when the attraction began and he laughed, “It started day one.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Skyh Alvester Black (@skyhblack)

Skyh proudly boasts about his love for Black women and they’ve been “paramount” in his life. “Debbie Allen told me I was going to be an actor, I said ‘No I’m not,” and she said, ‘Honey, you don’t know who you are.”

While Skyh credits his grandfather as his hero, it’s his grandmother who held down the household and took him to dance and acting classes. He also is grateful for how God has guided his life even when he was parking cars to make ends meet in 2020. When asked how he remains so humble, he responded, “I don’t want to be a good looking man that’s an actor, I want to be a great actor, who happens to be good looking.”

Catch Lace Thursday nights on AMC.

Essence Atkins & Golden Brooks On Black Love, Sisterhood And Redefining The Leading Lady

The Ultimate Winter TV Guide

Jonica ‘JoJo’ Gibbs On Representing For Masculine-Presenting Queer Women Of Color On BET’s ‘Twenties’

Christina Elmore Thought ‘Insecure’ Fans Would Love Condola After The ‘Pressure, Okay?!’ Episode

Classic Black Holiday Films To Watch With The Family

OWN’s Holiday Lineup Brings The Food Fights, Holiday Romance And Sisterly Love

Skyh Black Says Girlfriend KJ Smith Taught Him How To Be A Leading Man By Being An ‘Exemplary Leading Lady’

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Dwyane Wade reveals his reaction to daughter Zaya telling him she was transgender

Dwyane Wade describes his daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender when she was 12, as "one of the greatest teachers of my life." In a wide-ranging Instagram Live interview on Thursday with TODAY contributor Jill Martin, the retired basketball star talked about his upbringing, his NBA career and his efforts to be the best possible parent to his kids. Wade covers those pivotal moments of his life in his new photographic memoir "Dwyane," which was released this week.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Kj Smith
Person
Debbie Allen
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: What Does Amy Slaton Weigh Now?

Season 3 of 1000-Lb Sisters aired this week and fans were elated to see the progress that Amy Slaton has made on her weight loss journey. Just over two years ago, the TLC reality star underwent bariatric weight loss surgery. After a lot of hard work and more than one backslide here and there – Amy is looking better than ever. So, how much weight has Amy lost since the beginning of the show? Read on to get the details on her progress.
WEIGHT LOSS
Essence

Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Speaks Out Following His Death: 'God Give Me Strength'

After the rapper was murdered in his native Memphis, his partner of nearly a decade and mother of his two children is thanking people for their support. After rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in his native Memphis on Nov. 17 at the age of 36, his longtime love, Mia Jaye, has issued a statement about the support she’s received and the pain she’s feeling.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leading Man#Leading Lady#Allblk#Zoom#Skyhblack
jammin1057.com

Michael B. Jordan Shares Intimate Pics With Lori Harvey for 1-Year Anniversary

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday (November 16) and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. “Happy Anniversary,” the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. “It’s been a year crazy!!”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset Welcomes His Brother Home From Prison After 15 Years

Rapper Offset joyously welcomed his brother back to the real world this week after he served a fifteen-year sentence in prison. The beautiful moment was captured on video, showing Offset running up to his brother and giving him a big hug. It's presently unclear what Offset's brother was locked up...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Ice T, Michelle Williams, Lil Yachty & More React to Kyle Rittenhouse’s Not Guilty Verdict: ‘Justice System So Twisted’

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was responsible for fatally shooting two men and wounding another during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020, has been found not guilty on all five charges pertaining to his case, including first degree intentional homicide with use of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment of safety. The highly politicized trial has sparked nationwide discussion about gun laws, parameters for self-defense and vigilantism in America.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

Stevie J. Eviscerates Faith Evans Over Alleged Cheating In Surfaced Video

A recently surfaced clip of married musicians Stevie J. and Faith Evans arguing over Faith’s alleged cheating is sending shockwaves across the internet. Last week, news broke that Stevie J. was calling it quits on his three-year marriage to Faith Evans after he filed divorce papers in Los Angeles. Fast forward to today and a clip of the couple going at it in the privacy of their home has been shared by blogger Tasha K.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

865
Followers
807
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy