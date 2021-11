Hard as it is to believe, Thanksgiving is only two weeks away. This year has flown by. If you are like me and didn't even realize we are almost halfway through November, here is your reminder. If you also are like me and don't know how to cook Thanksgiving dinner, then you are in luck. Depot Grill will once again be providing complete ready-to-go Thanksgiving meals, so you don't have to cook if you are alone, burn all the food, or just don't want to.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO