Famine exposure during early fetal development has been associated with higher rates of mortality, obesity, diabetes and schizophrenia. This can be seen, for example, in survivors of the Dutch famine caused by the Nazi blockade of the Netherlands in World War II. This famine ended over 70 years ago, but for survivors who were conceived during the famine, the health effects persist. Experiments in animal models have shown that diet in pregnancy can switch genes on or off and lead to major changes in body weight and other health-related effects.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO