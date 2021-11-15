President Biden To Spend Thanksgiving On Nantucket, Report Says

NANTUCKET (CBS) — President Joe Biden and his family will resume a tradition of spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket, The Boston Globe reports.

It’s not known yet when exactly the Bidens will travel to the island, or where they will stay. According to The Globe, the Bidens have been staying at different rental properties on Nantucket since 1975.

Biden did not travel to Nantucket last Thanksgiving after winning the election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president will be in Woodstock, New Hampshire on Tuesday to promote his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.