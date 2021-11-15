ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

President Biden To Spend Thanksgiving On Nantucket, Report Says

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

NANTUCKET (CBS) — President Joe Biden and his family will resume a tradition of spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket, The Boston Globe reports.

It’s not known yet when exactly the Bidens will travel to the island, or where they will stay. According to The Globe, the Bidens have been staying at different rental properties on Nantucket since 1975.

Biden did not travel to Nantucket last Thanksgiving after winning the election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president will be in Woodstock, New Hampshire on Tuesday to promote his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Comments / 63

CHICONKY
4d ago

glad I don't live there and if I did I would have a loud speaker blasting the song LETS GO BRANDON FJB

Reply(2)
20
CHICONKY
4d ago

another vacation that's all Biden does is vacation and destroy our country.

Reply(3)
20
Inna
4d ago

He’s so tired, helping other countries prosper while ours burns!

Reply(1)
18
