Identifying Eating Disorders Is Crucial

(Undated) — While many cite the benefits of “eating clean” online, some scientists are beginning to argue the potential risks of the restrictive diet. Clean eating is typically defined by those in the wellness world as choosing a diet free from additives, preservatives, and refined, processed ingredients. Researchers say that definition in itself isn’t dangerous, but how strict the adherence is to it as it may lead to disordered eating. A study by the journal “Nutrients” surveyed perceptions of clean eating among young adults in the United States and found 18-percent responded there are harmful elements in clean eating. Research published in the “Journal of Eating Disorders” found U.S. college students viewed the diet favorably even when it was linked to emotional distress. Scientists say these findings suggest the need for more research into the potential risks of clean eating, as well as eating disorder prevention efforts as a whole.

FITNESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO