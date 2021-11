Body BRANSON, Mo. – Because eating tends to be the focus of Thanksgiving Day, exercise is what many people have in mind in the days following this famed day of feasting. If your post-Thanksgiving plans include getting in some physical activity and de-stressing, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) “Walk Off the Turkey” hike on Nov. 27. The hike, which is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, will take place on a trail that runs along Lake Taneycomo. The hike will be approximately one mile in length on a trail that has moderate difficulty. This event is open to all ages. People can register at:

BRANSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO