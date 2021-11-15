ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Baltimore County Schools Warn Of Possible Bus Driver Call Out This Week

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7fKf_0cx81ED900

TOWSON (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools warned parents there could be a possible call-out involving bus drivers this week.

“Please know that BCPS will be monitoring the situation all week and will provide you with updates if routes can’t be covered or buses will be late,” the school said in a letter sent to parents. “If you do plan on driving your child to school, please be prepared for longer drop off and pick up lines.”

The message came as bus drivers in other school systems in the region took steps for better pay amid a national shortage of bus drivers.

Last week, Baltimore County leadership announced $5.2 million in new incentives and bonuses for bus drivers and attendants. The plan includes cash rewards, sign-on bonuses and retention bonuses.

BCPS said it is working to hire more drivers to help fill in gaps and cover routes.

Bus drivers in Howard County refused to work last Monday morning , disrupting about 100 routes, and causing county leaders to allocate $2 million for bonuses.

In Anne Arundel County, drivers with Annapolis Bus Company unionized after going on strike in October.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Internal Affairs File Reveals Robert Vicosa’s Troubled Past With Baltimore County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Robert Vicosa’s troubles began years before the former Baltimore County police officer carried out a multi-state crime spree that ended Thursday with the deaths of Vicosa, his young daughters and Tia Bynum, a police sergeant, according to disciplinary records obtained by WJZ. Records show Vicosa was the subject of five internal affairs cases over a 13-year span, including one two years ago involving sexually inappropriate behavior that led to a demotion. The police department recommended that he be fired following the conclusion of that investigation, but a trial board decided to keep him on the force. WJZ obtained the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Woodlawn Shooting, Baltimore County Police Say

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday afternoon in Baltimore County. The shooting was reported about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont and Grove avenues off Security Boulevard in Woodlawn. A 24-year-old woman was killed in the shooting, according to Baltimore County police. Additional details weren’t immediately available Friday evening.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘I Need Them Home’ Mother Pleads For Girls’ Safe Return After Abduction By Armed Ex Baltimore County Cop

YORK, Pa. (WJZ) — The mother of two little girls—ages six and seven–pleaded for their safe return home. Police said her children Aaminah Vicosa and Giana Vicosa were taken by their father, Robert Vicosa, a former Baltimore County Police officer. “I am anxiously awaiting their return. I miss them. I love them, and I need them home,” the mother said in her statement read by the police chief in York, Pennsylvania. Statement from the mother of 2 kidnapped girls; they were taken by their dad—an ex Baltimore County Police officer who is on the run. @wjz pic.twitter.com/u6EFguJi56 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 17,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
Towson, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
Baltimore County, MD
Traffic
Towson, MD
Traffic
City
Towson, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Towson, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Officials Express Grief After Murder-Suicide That Left Two Young Girls Dead

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Top Baltimore County officials expressed shock and sadness in their first statements after the murder-suicide deaths of former police officer Robert Vicosa, his daughters Aaminah and Gianna, and Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum. Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt on Friday offered her condolences to family, friends and coworkers. “The tragedy that occurred yesterday was beyond horrific,” Hyatt said. “This was a selfish and senseless act of violence that has shaken us to our very core.” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the tragedy was “impossible to comprehend” in a statement released Friday morning. “All of Baltimore County grieves...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Will Close To Observe Juneteenth, Dismiss Early On Dec. 23

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools will close June 20 in observance of Juneteenth and dismiss two hours early on Dec. 23 “for staff and student personal wellness,” the school system said. The county board of education approved the schedule changes on Wednesday night. Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of African-American slaves, is observed annually on June 19, which falls on a Sunday this year. The board decided to recognize the holiday on Monday, June 20. As a result, the school year will now end on Wednesday, June 22. Students will be dismissed two hours early on both June 21 and June 22, the school system said. A work-study group will meet on Dec. 23 to consider additional ways to help teachers and staff, the school system said. The board asked Superintendent George Arlotto to consider closing schools on May 3, a day when class is already scheduled to dismiss early for an afternoon of professional development for teachers and staff. Arlotto will make a recommendation on the change at the board’s next meeting on Jan. 5.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Only Fair To Give Us What’s Due’: School Bus Drivers In Howard County Threatening To Step Down

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Parents in Howard County, you may want to start planning now. School bus drivers are fed up and are threatening to step down from behind the wheel again after they say the school system changed plans for new incentives to keep them on the road. “I love the kids,” said school bus driver Amy Turner. Amy Turner has been a school bus driver in Howard County for 15 years and she says it’s a lot of hard work. “Trying to drive all the kids at the same time, trying to pay attention to what’s going on with them on the...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#School Systems#Wjz#Annapolis Bus Company
WDAM-TV

Laurel School District raises pay for bus drivers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the Pine Belt, school districts have been struggling to fill their bus driver positions. The bus driver shortage has been very concerning for most of them. According to Laurel School District Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts, the school district is fighting back with a pay increase.
LAUREL, MS
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Baltimore County Cop Robert Vicosa Linked To Cockeysville Kidnapping

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The search for a former Baltimore County police officer accused of kidnapping his daughters from their Pennsylvania home has led back to Maryland, authorities confirmed Thursday. Robert Vicosa, who’s wanted on a list of charges related to his daughters’ abduction, is suspected of carjacking a man at gunpoint Wednesday in Cockeysville and forcing the man to drive him around to places around the area before setting him free. Investigators believe Vicosa is getting assistance from Tia Bynum, a Baltimore County police sergeant and close friend who has been suspended from duty in response to her involvement in the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Search Continues For Former Baltimore County Officer Wanted In Pennsylvania, Accused Of Abducting Two Children

YORK, Pa. (WJZ) — York County, Pennsylvania is on high alert as police hunt for Robert Vicosa, an ex Baltimore County cop who allegedly kidnapped his two daughters. “We saw a lot of police cars marked and unmarked in the street. They got out of their cars with guns strapped to them, some of them had like a SWAT shield,” said Pam Purvis. “I seen ten to 12 police cars just come right out of the road and zoom right by and the helicopter came out of there,” said Andrew Lebo. On Sunday, police were contacted by Vicosa’s ex. She told investigators she...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Department of Juvenile Services Will Close Four Facilities, Expand Cheltenham Youth Detention Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Juvenile Services on Wednesday announced a realignment plan that will phase out four facilities and expand the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center in Prince George’s County. The department conducted an assessment of the current population and proposed realigning its facilities so youth can be closer to the communities where they live. Under the plan, the Thomas J.S. Waxter Children’s Center in Laurel, Alfred D. Noyes Children’s Center in Rockville, Mountain View in Swanton, and Green Ridge Youth Center in Flinstone will all close between 2022 and 2027. A new girls detention center will open at Cheltenham campus in 2025, offering 24 beds, and a new treatment center will open on the campus in 2027, adding 48 beds. The department said the plan will lessen its footprint, increase efficiency and keep families closer together. “This realignment is about consolidating our resources, investing in our programs, and getting our young men and women closer to home,” DJS Secretary Sam Abed said. “I am grateful for our hardworking and dedicated staff, and I am pleased to report this plan will result in no layoffs.” All staff members affected by the realignment plan will be offered another job within the department.
CHELTENHAM, MD
foxcharleston.com

Berkeley County School District Board Chair Addresses Issue With Bus Driver Shortage

Students’ behavior on the bus has caused safety concerns for drivers. As a result, 30 Berkeley County school bus drivers went on strike, which led to a three-day suspension. Because of this, many parents saw significant delays in their child’s transportation to and from school. FOX 24 News reporter Tara Jabour followed up on the issue by speaking with the chair of the BCSD board about the punishment protocols in place.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
News 8 WROC

Pittsford schools plan for bus driver shortage

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Central School District released a plan for dealing with potential bus driver shortages in the winter months. In a message sent to parents Wednesday evening, the district said it expected bus driver availability to grow limited as flu season and winter weather approaches. It said that could lead to […]
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
CBS Baltimore

Man Struck By CSX Train In Northwest Baltimore, Fire Union Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, according to the city’s firefighters union. The accident was reported about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Garrison Boulevard and Wabash Avenue, the firefighters union tweeted. The union said an unidentified man reportedly struck by a CSX train was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The incident led authorities to shut down traffic on a stretch of Wabash Avenue. 🚊PERSON STRUCK BY TRAIN🚊Garrison Bl & Wabash Av 21215#Dolfield@CCMiddleton6#BMORESBravest quickly removed a person who was reportedly struck by a @CSX train. #BCFDEMS is transporting the critically injured male to @shocktrauma. Road traffic on Wabash shut down. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/PeXXOOjpAn — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 17, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Record

Fremont County school districts in need of substitute teachers, bus drivers as pandemic causes more absences

School districts in Fremont County are working with a shortage of substitute teachers and bus drivers. The Cañon City and Florence-Penrose school districts have suffered staffing issues since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the aftershocks are still being felt. Florence-Penrose Superintendent Brenda Krage has a particular understanding of the situation and hopes the shortages will begin to alleviate in the near future.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy