Seabourn’s luxury liner Ovation has been all across the globe, but it’s never actually made it to the US—until now, that is. After an epic transatlantic journey, the imposing 689-footer arrived in the US for the first time on Thursday. The cruise ship anchored in Port Miami, which it will continue to use as a homeport while carrying out a series of new voyages to the Caribbean and Central America. Delivered by Fincantieri in 2017, Ovation is the newest member of Seabourn’s fleet, which currently comprises a total of five high-end cruisers. It’s also one of the newest such vessels in the...

