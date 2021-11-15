ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Lindauer Seeks VP Development for University of Washington

By Dale Zupsansky - Hunt Scanlon Media
ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Boston-based Lindauer has been retained by the...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
psrc.org

Leonard Forsman named University of Washington Regent

Congratulations to Leonard Forsman on his appointment to the University of Washington's Board of Regents!. A UW alum who graduated with a degree in anthropology in 1987, Forsman has cultivated connections between the Suquamish Tribal Museum and the Burke Museum throughout his career. He is the first Native person to serve as a UW regent.
COLLEGES
Temple News

Temple University professor seeks to diversify nursing field

Tiffany Montgomery became fascinated with childbirth at an early age, but never saw it as a potential career path that could lead her to be the first Black associate editor at a scholarly publication. On Sept. 1, Montgomery became an inaugural associate editor of the journal Nursing for Women’s Health,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insideradio.com

Howard University’s WHUR Celebrates 50 Years Serving Washington, DC.

Howard University adult R&B WHUR Washington, DC (96.3) will mark its 50th anniversary on Dec. 10 and the iconic station will be honored with a holiday window display at Macy’s Metro Center. WHUR will be on-hand Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6-8pm as the window unveiling takes place, which will include...
WASHINGTON, DC
Times-Herald

Alfred University names new VP of advancement

ALFRED — Erin Martinovich has been appointed Alfred University's vice president for university advancement, effective Jan. 1. Martinovich comes to Alfred from the University of Rochester, where she has served since 2018 as executive director of annual giving programs. Alfred president Mark Zupan said Martinovich's "extensive knowledge and experience in...
ALFRED, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Villanovan

University Welcomes New VP of Admin. and Operations

Starting at the end of this month, the University will have a new Executive Vice President of Administration and Operations, Roger Demareski ‘91. He will succeed Kenneth G. Valosky ‘82, who is retiring after holding the role for more than 21 years. After graduating from the University in 1991 with...
COLLEGES
Inside Indiana Business

Martin University Hires VP

Martin University has hired Dr. Kristie Johnson as vice president of institutional advancement. She previously served as the inaugural director of grants management at Marian University. “We are excited to have Dr. Johnson join our executive team,” said President Sean Huddleston. “She has a passion for seeking out and securing...
COLLEGES
unm.edu

University Libraries features a student-developed exhibit

The University Libraries is a proud to feature Food For Thought: an Interactive exhibit about food insecurity. The exhibit was developed and created by a student group in a University Honors course. The exhibit is located in the first-floor lobby of Zimmerman Library and will be on display from Nov. 10 to Nov. 30.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wustl.edu

Washington University partners with Sheldon for Whitaker World Music Series

Afrobeat, Spanish dance, Ukrainian multi-instrumentalists and contemporary Son jarocho and Afro-Mexican music. Next spring, Washington University in St. Louis’ Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2) and its Department of Music in Arts & Sciences will partner with The Sheldon to present the fourth annual Whitaker World Music Series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
iebusinessdaily.com

University of Redlands, developer to negotiate University Village project

The University of Redlands has reached an exclusive negotiation agreement with a developer regarding the university’s proposed University Village project. REACH Redlands LLC and university officials will now try to come up with a plan to develop 30 acres around the on-campus Arrow Rail Station, according to a statement on the university’s website.
REDLANDS, CA
fangraphs.com

Job Posting: Washington Nationals Baseball Research & Development Positions

Please note, this posting contains three positions. The Washington Nationals are seeking an analyst to join our Baseball Research & Development team. The role focuses on using data science to derive insights from baseball datasets to support player evaluation, player development, roster construction, and in-game strategy. The analyst will largely work on long term research projects under the supervision of a senior R&D member, and report to the Senior Director of R&D. Analysts should be able to communicate findings well to all audiences, technical and non-technical. The department is flexible enough to accommodate analyst candidates with particular strengths or areas of interest, but we are seeking applicants with general ‘baseball feel’ and data science experience.
MLB
nondoc.com

Job posting: NonDoc seeks development director

As a nonprofit journalism publication, fundraising fuels NonDoc Media’s ability to cover Oklahoma’s civic sphere and report news stories that you may not find other places. In an effort to increase our fundraising totals and continue building a firm financial foundation for our journalistic work, NonDoc Media is looking to...
JOBS
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Economic Development Corp. Names Executive VP

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers has named Tony Denhart executive vice president of talent and workforce for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. He most recently held the role of university relations director at GE Corporate. Denhart serves as an advisor to the GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Industry Partner Council and serves on the Purdue Honors College Dean’s Advisory Board.
ECONOMY
Daily Montanan

University of Montana announces new scholarships for students with $7.5M donation

Students whose families earn too much to qualify for federal aid but still can’t afford college can attend the University of Montana with support from a new $7.5 million donation from Terry and Patt Payne, the campus announced Wednesday. UM estimated as many as 300 Montana students will qualify for the Payne Family Impact Scholarship, […] The post University of Montana announces new scholarships for students with $7.5M donation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ADVOCACY
The 74

Analysis: How Schools Can Close Troubling Racial Gaps in Advanced Courses

Amid back-to-school debates over vaccinations, mask requirements and the right lens for learning history, the troubling lack of opportunities for many high school students to take advanced coursework they need for success in college and beyond has unfortunately fallen off the education policy radar. Advanced coursework can include International Baccalaureate, dual high school-college enrollment, or Advanced […]
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy