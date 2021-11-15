Lindauer Seeks VP Development for University of Washington

Please note, this posting contains three positions. The Washington Nationals are seeking an analyst to join our Baseball Research & Development team. The role focuses on using data science to derive insights from baseball datasets to support player evaluation, player development, roster construction, and in-game strategy. The analyst will largely work on long term research projects under the supervision of a senior R&D member, and report to the Senior Director of R&D. Analysts should be able to communicate findings well to all audiences, technical and non-technical. The department is flexible enough to accommodate analyst candidates with particular strengths or areas of interest, but we are seeking applicants with general ‘baseball feel’ and data science experience.

