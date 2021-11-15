How to make baby food with green beans in under 10 minutes

Everyone enjoys a good burger, especially in Upstate NY. Here is a fun way to make this dish plant based to accommodate all diets. This recipe is easy and quick to make for all occasions. Not only does this dish provide the same, if not more protein, it offers many other benefits such as fiber and antioxidants. “So these burgers can help improve my health?” Yes! Beans are a natural source that provides many nutrients that meat can’t. They are low in cholesterol and sodium – both of which can be high in meats. Additionally, meats can be full of saturated fats while black beans can of er the body omega-3 fatty acids, AKA heart healthy fats!. So, if you are looking to improve your health without giving up a fan favorite, give this recipe a shot!

13 DAYS AGO