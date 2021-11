Since the end of summer, I have been busy traveling the state attending several state conferences ranging from meeting with local chambers of commerce, state leaders and the business community to hosting the Southern Automotive Conference in Birmingham to having productive conversations with folks that live in rural Alabama at the recent Rural Developers Summit. I have heard from constituents daily on numerous topics, but none more so than the outrageous, overreaching Biden vaccine mandates. My Administration always welcomes your ideas and concerns and use them when making decisions and advocating on your behalf.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO