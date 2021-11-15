ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

EU border crisis fueled by Europeans demonizing migrants UN

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UN High Commissioner for Refugees has pointed his finger at years of ?demonizing? and 'stigmatizing? migrants for making Europe particularly ?vulnerable? to the crisis now happening on the border between Belarus and Poland. Speaking to French news channel La Chaine Info on Sunday, Filippo Grandi condemned what he...

